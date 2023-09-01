Dutch Mill
Address: 101 Burlington Ave.
Routine Inspection; August 9, 2023
No violations noted.
El Rinconcito Del Sabor
Address: 921 N. Third St.
Routine Inspection; August 9, 2023
No violations noted.
Empower Wellness Cafe
Address: 213 S. Third St.
Routine Inspection; August 10, 2023
No violations noted.
Heartland Truck Stop + Wash
Address: 3047 W. 300 S.
Routine Inspection; August 14, 2023
Store
No violations noted.
Restaurant
One noncritical violation noted.
NC — Employees in kitchen must wear hair restraint.
La Palma Latina
Address: 1701 Jefferson St.
Routine Inspection; August 14, 2023
No violations noted.
Taco Bell
Address: 3615 E. Market St.
Routine Inspection; August 14, 2023
One critical violation noted.
C — The presence of insects shall be controlled to minimize their presence on the premises.
Note: Containers are being moved to back and area being wiped down. Pest control company has been contacted.
Kuns Bakery
Address: 2845 E. Market St.
Routine Inspection; August 14, 2023
No violations noted.
Dhing’s Thai-Philippine Cuisine
Address: 4400 E. Market St.
Routine Inspection; August 16, 2023
Two critical violations noted.
C — Gloves should be worn when working with raw and ready to eat foods.
C — Chicken and fish in fridge not date labeled.
One noncritical violation noted.
NC — All employees must wear hair restraints in food prep area and kitchen.
Logansport Convenience Store
Address: 210 Mall Road
Routine Inspection; August 16, 2023
No violations noted.
Express Stop
Address: 2530 E. Market St.
Routine Inspection; August 16, 2023
No violations noted.
Judy’s Goodlife Emporium
Address: 325 E. Market St.
Routine Inspection; August 17, 2023
No violations noted.
KFC/Long John Silvers
Address: 3411 E. Market St.
Routine Inspection; August 17, 2023
No violations noted.
La Casita de las Pupusas
Address: 2915 E. Market St.
Routine Inspection; August 17, 2023
No violations noted.
Hardee’s
Address: 1121 E. Market St.
Routine Inspection; August 17, 2023
No violations noted.
Michael’s Pizza
Address: 1432 Michigan Ave.
Routine Inspection; August 17, 2023
No violations noted.
Jerry’s Pizza
Address: 1014 W. Market St.
Routine Inspection; August 17, 2023
One noncritical violation noted.
NC — Back handwashing sink had no paper towels or air drying machine present to dry hands.
