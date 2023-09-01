Donut and chicken

Dutch Mill

Address: 101 Burlington Ave.

Routine Inspection; August 9, 2023

No violations noted.

El Rinconcito Del Sabor

Address: 921 N. Third St.

Routine Inspection; August 9, 2023

No violations noted.

Empower Wellness Cafe

Address: 213 S. Third St.

Routine Inspection; August 10, 2023

No violations noted.

Heartland Truck Stop + Wash

Address: 3047 W. 300 S.

Routine Inspection; August 14, 2023

Store

No violations noted.

Restaurant

One noncritical violation noted.

NC — Employees in kitchen must wear hair restraint.

La Palma Latina

Address: 1701 Jefferson St.

Routine Inspection; August 14, 2023

No violations noted.

Taco Bell

Address: 3615 E. Market St.

Routine Inspection; August 14, 2023

One critical violation noted.

C — The presence of insects shall be controlled to minimize their presence on the premises.

Note: Containers are being moved to back and area being wiped down. Pest control company has been contacted.

Kuns Bakery

Address: 2845 E. Market St.

Routine Inspection; August 14, 2023

No violations noted.

Dhing’s Thai-Philippine Cuisine

Address: 4400 E. Market St.

Routine Inspection; August 16, 2023

Two critical violations noted.

C — Gloves should be worn when working with raw and ready to eat foods.

C — Chicken and fish in fridge not date labeled.

One noncritical violation noted.

NC — All employees must wear hair restraints in food prep area and kitchen.

Logansport Convenience Store

Address: 210 Mall Road

Routine Inspection; August 16, 2023

No violations noted.

Express Stop

Address: 2530 E. Market St.

Routine Inspection; August 16, 2023

No violations noted.

Judy’s Goodlife Emporium

Address: 325 E. Market St.

Routine Inspection; August 17, 2023

No violations noted.

KFC/Long John Silvers

Address: 3411 E. Market St.

Routine Inspection; August 17, 2023

No violations noted.

La Casita de las Pupusas

Address: 2915 E. Market St.

Routine Inspection; August 17, 2023

No violations noted.

Hardee’s

Address: 1121 E. Market St.

Routine Inspection; August 17, 2023

No violations noted.

Michael’s Pizza

Address: 1432 Michigan Ave.

Routine Inspection; August 17, 2023

No violations noted.

Jerry’s Pizza

Address: 1014 W. Market St.

Routine Inspection; August 17, 2023

One noncritical violation noted.

NC — Back handwashing sink had no paper towels or air drying machine present to dry hands.

