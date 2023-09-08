Jehovah-Jireh Haitian Market
Address: 704 North St.
Routine Inspection; August 21, 2023
No violations noted.
Dollar General
Address: 1598 Chase Road
Routine Inspection; August 22, 2023
No violations noted.
Dollar General
Address: 1301 W. Market St.
Routine Inspection; August 22, 2023
No violations noted.
Dollar General
Address: 603 E. Main St.
Routine Inspection; August 22, 2023
No violations noted.
Dollar General
Address: 318 12th St.
Routine Inspection; August 22, 2023
No violations noted.
Dollar General
Address: 3073 E. Market St.
Routine Inspection; August 22, 2023
No violations noted.
Dollar General
Address: 406 S. Main St., Walton
Routine Inspection; August 22, 2023
No violations noted.
Dollar General
Address: 415 S. California St., Galveston
Routine Inspection; August 22, 2023
No violations noted.
Wendy’s
Address: 3419 E. Market St.
Routine Inspection; August 23, 2023
Three noncritical violations noted.
NC — All employees working in food prep or kitchen areas, including manager, must wear hair restraint.
NC — Dumpster lids shall remain closed.
NC — Facility shall remain in a clean and sanitary manner.
Pizza Hut
Address: 3322 E. Market St.
Routine Inspection; August 23, 2023
No violations noted.
Logansport Mara-Mart
Address: 1730 E. Broadway
Routine Inspection; August 23, 2023
No violations noted.
