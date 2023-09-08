Donut and chicken

Jehovah-Jireh Haitian Market

Address: 704 North St.

Routine Inspection; August 21, 2023

No violations noted.

Dollar General

Address: 1598 Chase Road

Routine Inspection; August 22, 2023

No violations noted.

Dollar General

Address: 1301 W. Market St.

Routine Inspection; August 22, 2023

No violations noted.

Dollar General

Address: 603 E. Main St.

Routine Inspection; August 22, 2023

No violations noted.

Dollar General

Address: 318 12th St.

Routine Inspection; August 22, 2023

No violations noted.

Dollar General

Address: 3073 E. Market St.

Routine Inspection; August 22, 2023

No violations noted.

Dollar General

Address: 406 S. Main St., Walton

Routine Inspection; August 22, 2023

No violations noted.

Dollar General

Address: 415 S. California St., Galveston

Routine Inspection; August 22, 2023

No violations noted.

Wendy’s

Address: 3419 E. Market St.

Routine Inspection; August 23, 2023

Three noncritical violations noted.

NC — All employees working in food prep or kitchen areas, including manager, must wear hair restraint.

NC — Dumpster lids shall remain closed.

NC — Facility shall remain in a clean and sanitary manner.

Pizza Hut

Address: 3322 E. Market St.

Routine Inspection; August 23, 2023

No violations noted.

Logansport Mara-Mart

Address: 1730 E. Broadway

Routine Inspection; August 23, 2023

No violations noted.

