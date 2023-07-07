As Miss Cass County, Makenna Leicht has shown grace and poise while inspiring many children she has encountered during the past year.
On Saturday night she will hand over her crown as the 2023 Cass County Fair kicks off.
”We have a wonderful group of girls this year,” said Taylor Pullen, director of the Miss Cass County Program. “They are so down to earth and get along so well. They have grown tremendously this summer and myself and the committee cannot wait to show them off on Saturday. We hope to see you there supporting them.”
Eight contestants are ready to vie for the crown beginning at 7 p.m. at the Cass County Fairgrounds, 2281 E. County Road 125 N.
During the course of the event Miss Teen Cass County, Junior Miss Cass County and Little Miss Cass County will also be determined.
Before heading out to the fair Saturday, here’s an opportunity to get to know the young women looking to represent Cass County over the next year.
Chloe Early
Chloe is the daughter of Greg and Abby Early of Twelve Mile. She is a recent graduate of Caston High School and will be attending Manchester University this fall to study athletic training. While in high school she volunteered with the Volunteer Fire Department and First Responders, was an active in Future Farmers of America (FFA), Key Club, The Athletic Leadership Council, Family, Career and Community Leaders of America, National Honors Society, Student Advisory Council and was a yearbook editor. She is a member of the Adams Hoosier Harvesters 4-H club and an eight year 4-H member.
If chosen as Miss Cass County, how could you be a positive influence on your peers?
If I were chosen as Miss Cass County, I would speak on how important it is to take care of your mental wellbeing. In Indiana alone, the Center for Disease Control reports about 1,129 deaths due to suicide as of 2021. I will speak on behalf of all the victims of suicide and let people know that there is nothing wrong with asking for help. I will speak from my heart on the topic, for I had a family member recently attempt suicide. While they were not successful with the attempt, it has left a deep scar in my heart and I want to do everything in my power to have the number listed above go down to zero. I have a lot of family that are first responders and have seen the impact that the line of duty has on them. The risk for first responders is much higher due to the traumatic things they see in the line of duty. According to IN.gov, “First responders are also more likely to die by suicide than they are to die in the line of duty.” I would like to help provide first responders the help they need to get through PTSD and depression so they can stay healthy and keep fighting for our safety.
Describe yourself. Share special features about you and your life, an influence in your life, and/or your future plans, dreams, and ambitions.
The biggest influence in my life is probably my older brother, Braxton Early. Braxton is six years older than me but the age gap has not stopped him from being my best friend and biggest supporter. He has shown me what it looks like to work hard to achieve your goals. For as long as I can remember, he has wanted to be a firefighter. While still in high school, he joined our local volunteer fire department, and took classes to be a certified firefighter. Not long after he graduated, he became a part-time firefighter at New Waverly Fire Department. He stayed part time for a while working for Spring Creek Landscaping, but after a few years he became a full-time fireman as Cass County Fire District 1. Along with being at the fire department full time, he also runs his own lawn care business, Early LawnCare LLC. He has shown me what it takes to achieve your goals and that nothing is impossible if you want it bad enough.
Lexi Freeman
Lexi is the daughter of Steve and Andrea Freeman of Galveston. She is a recent graduate of Lewis Cass High School and in the fall will be attending Ivy Tech Community College to study agriculture in hopes of transferring to Purdue University after two years to focus on Agronomy. While in high school she was on the volleyball team, swim team and managed the boys’ basketball and baseball teams. She is a four-year FFA member and a 10 year 4-H member exhibiting cattle, pigs and goats. She has also participated in many non-walking projects along with junior leaders and shooting sports. Lexi is a proud member of Galveston United In Faith Church.
If chosen as Miss Cass County, how could you be a positive influence on your peers?
I would be a positive influence on my peers by showing compassion to everyone I encounter and lead by example in everything I am involved in, such as FFA, my 4-H clubs and in junior leaders.
Describe yourself. Share special features about you and your life, an influence in your life, and/or your future plans, dreams, and ambitions.
One thing that is very important to me as a person and in my life is my family. They are my biggest supporters in everything I do. Two of my biggest influences have been my mom and my grandma. They have taught me responsibility through all of my activities and how to work and earn the things in my life that will help me later on. In the future, I plan on going to Ivy Tech Community College for two years to study agriculture, then transfer to Purdue University to study agronomy. I would then like to come back home to Cass County to find work in those areas.
Maggie Halterman
Maggie is the daughter Tasha Halterman and the late Scott Halterman of Logansport. She is a 2023 graduate of Logansport High School and is excited to be attending Ball State University in the fall to studying elementary education and child life. While in high school, she was involved in the Logansport Children’s Choir, Logansport high school swing choir, Indiana All State honor choir, Circle the State with Song, Pep Club and honor society. In her spare time, she has volunteered with the salvation army, cooked meals for the homeless shelter with her youth group and helped at the Emmaus Misson Center.
If chosen as Miss Cass County, how could you be a positive influence on your peers?
In my opinion, someone in leadership should always try their best to be a team player. I have had many different leadership positions over my four years in high school and something I have learned is that you have to be a team player. I love getting to meet new people and see their perspectives on things. If you see a different side to an argument, then you can make a better decision because you have seen it from all sides and perspectives. I think that a way that I could be a positive influence on my peers would be to show people how to be team players. I would also want to be there for people going through adversities in their life. My family and I have had many trials in the past eight years, so I want to be someone that people think they can talk to about anything. I think these are both ways that I could be a positive influence on my peers.
Describe yourself. Share special features about you and your life, an influence in your life, and/or your future plans, dreams, and ambitions.
A special feature about me is that I have a tattoo on my wrist that says, “it is well”. My dad’s favorite song was “It Is Well with My Soul”. My dad passed away in February of 2022 and something that we always did together was sing. I wanted to get a meaningful tattoo in memory of my dad so I decided to get his favorite song. I can easily say that my biggest influence is my dad. He was the strongest and most faithful person I knew. He was my biggest supporter along with my mom. One of my dreams is to become a principal of an elementary school and help change at least one student’s life for the better.
Finley Hettinger
Finley is the daughter of Brian and Jessica Hettinger of Logansport. She is a 2023 graduate of Logansport High School and is enrolled at the Summit Salon Academy where she wants to pursue a career in cosmetology. While in high school she was on the volleyball, basketball and track and field teams, was a member of the Kiwanis Club, Pep Club, “Tattler” and sources of strength. She is a member of Revolution Church and enjoyed teaching swim lessons.
If chosen as Miss Cass County, how could you be a positive influence on your peers?
If chosen as Miss Cass County I would want to be a positive outlook towards my community and peers. When I think of being a positive influence for your peers, I think of someone that is real. Someone that shows all their feelings but keeps a smile on their face. I would like to be that peer that shows little girls and boys that it is okay to have bad days but to show them how to make that bad day and turn it into a positive. Miss Cass County is an incredible title to take on and it would be a pleasure to represent Cass County. All my life I have lived in Logansport and I have been in this program since Little Miss Cass County. Cass County is historic and small. You get to know everyone eventually and that’s what I love about it. I love meeting new faces and seeing the familiar faces.
Describe yourself. Share special features about you and your life, an influence in your life, and/or your future plans, dreams, and ambitions.
I would describe myself as strong. That is because in my lifetime not many teenagers lose as much as what I have. I have lost many family members and I have learned how to grow on my own from it. I have been through harassment and I have gotten much stronger with that. People say words hurt and that is true but at the same time words can also make you stronger. I would also say I’m outgoing and caring. These two fall together because even though people might not like me or don’t even talk to me, I will still go out of my way to make sure that person is doing okay. I want everyone to have a light of happiness in their lives and even a simple “Hello” to someone can make a difference. My life is very busy but beautiful at the same time. I have two jobs. I babysit and I work at Woodbridge Health Campus. Woodbridge is a nursing home, and I do laundry there. I try to interact with the residents as much as possible. My senior prom I went into Woodbridge and surprised the residents with my dress. It was so heartwarming to see the residents’ reactions. The residents are so important in my life, and they are the reason that I am who I am today. Babysitting is also a big part of my life, because the two kids are a big responsibility. I have watched these kids for two years now, and they have taught me a lot. One is a girl, and one is a boy, and when babysitting they have different needs that you need to fulfill. Taking this job has made me mature because when babysitting you have to be firm with the kids. My family is also a big part of my life, because they are my biggest support system. My parents have supported me through sports, school, and outside of school activities. They have showed me what I want to be in the future. The greatest influence in my life is my Grandma Dot. She passed away when I was 10 years old, but throughout her lifetime with me, she taught me how to be honest and how to bake. She is someone I want to aspire to be one day. My future plans are to go to cosmetology school and get my license and then getting a stable job. I want to also take online courses through Ivy Tech to get a business management degree so I can own my salon. I have high hopes for my future and whatever comes down the road while trying to achieve my dreams, I will push through it and get stronger.
Emma Logan
Emma is the daughter of Rusty and Dawn Logan of Logansport. She is a recent graduate of Lewis Cass High School and this fall will be attending Indiana University Kokomo to study elementary education. While in high school she was involved in softball, swimming, a cross country manager, Students Against Drunk Driving, Spanish Club, Champions Together, Key Club, FFA, Junior Leaders, 4-H and is a part Upper Deer Creek Church and Illumin8 Youth Group.
If chosen as Miss Cass County, how could you be a positive influence on your peers?
When thinking about why I want to be the next county fair queen, many memories of the fair came back to me. I have wonderful memories of meeting up with friends at the fair, attending the carnival, going to the dance and making new friends. The fair is a great time for all, bringing the community together to enjoy all the different components that are offered. I am excited about the opportunity to represent the county and would enjoy traveling to other communities, meeting new people and sharing information about our county with others. I will project a positive attitude, make people feel comfortable when visiting with them and keep in mind to have a fun filled time and keep on smiling. I am not afraid to take on new challenges, as it is through the climb that we truly find out what our potential is. As I am getting older and meeting the challenges of growing older, I am finding out more about myself all the time. I have learned that I have determination and perseverance to accomplish more than I thought I could. I have patience and a soft heart for children and that I look forward to each day so I can be the best that I can be.
Describe yourself. Share special features about you and your life, an influence in your life, and/or your future plans, dreams, and ambitions?
If I had to describe myself, I would say I am a very outgoing person. I am involved in many things and always doing something. I babysit, teach swim lessons and help with a running club for little kids. I am very passionate about helping with anything that needs to be done. Someone that impacted my life is my mom. I get my outgoing personality from her and all my craziness. She has helped me be the best person I can be and always pushes me to do my best. I am thankful to have a mom that supports me in all my decisions and is the biggest cheerleader.
Bailey Morales
Bailey is the daughter of Edith Villamar and Jesus Morales of Logansport. She is a 2020 graduate of Logansport high School and in 2022 graduated from the make-up academy. This fall she is hoping to advance her esthetician career with new courses at the Texas Beauty School. While attending high school she was a member of the Safe Club, Chinese club, Travel Club and Diversity Club. She was also a cheerleader and on the golf team. In her spare time, she enjoys traveling, going on walks and spending time with family and friends.
If chosen as Miss Cass County, how could you be a positive influence on your peers?
If I were chosen to be Miss Cass County, I would be a positive influence on my peers by being always kind and polite to others. That’s an important factor to me as it represents what being the face of Miss Cass County means.
Jenna Roeske
Jenna is the daughter Mark and Karla Roeske of Walton. She is a 2023 graduate of Lewis Cass High School and this fall will be attending Ivy Tech Indianapolis to major in Baking and Pastry Arts. While in high school she was a member of the band, cross country and track and field teams and swam for one year. She is a proud member of the Washington Township 4-H club and this year will complete her 10th year in 4-H. Her projects include sewing/fashion review, foods/ food preservation, genealogy and showing sheep.
If chosen as Miss Cass County, how could you be a positive influence on your peers?
If I was chosen to be the next Miss Cass County, I would be a positive influence on my peers by always encouraging everyone to be their best, keeping a smile on my face no matter how tired I am, always being my best to set a good example and making sure that everyone is always involved and no one feels left out.
Describe yourself. Share special features about you and your life, an influence in your life, and/or your future plans, dreams, and ambitions?
I am a hard worker that is very dedicated to anything that I am in. Through running I have learned to be mentally strong and never give up even when my body can’t go on. One thing that was a struggle for me was April of last year when I had surgery on both of my legs and could not run for three months. It made me mentally stronger and I worked hard in physical therapy and was able to be running again by July. Now I know to look at the things I get to do as blessings because I never know when I won’t be able to do them. I would like to one day own my own bakery as it has been a dream of mine since I was 13 years old.
Briana Schmaltz
Briana is the daughter of Jeremy and Tabitha Schmaltz of Royal Center. She is a 2021 graduate of Pioneer High School and in the fall, she will be a junior at Purdue University studying animal science. While in high school she was inducted into the National Honor Society and was a part of sunshine society. Now in college, she is a part of the Purdue Grand Prix, A Cause for Paws and enjoys volunteering at Natalie’s Second Chance Dog Shelter where she helps walk dogs and work on simple skills with them.
If chosen as Miss Cass County, how could you be a positive influence on your peers?
If chosen as Miss Cass County, I would be a positive influence on my peers by showing that it is okay to be imperfect. We all have differences and flaws and it is important to showcase them as it makes us all unique. I would demonstrate through my everyday actions that it is important to be caring and celebrate minor accomplishments. Even a simple smile at a stranger can go a long way. I would promote being involved in our community and meeting new people by attending events and being a warm presence that I hope people come to recognize.
Describe yourself. Share special features about you and your life, an influence in your life, and/or your future plans, dreams, and ambitions.
I have been through many ups and downs which have led me to be stronger and have the ability to empathize with those who need someone to talk to. I have become a much more optimistic and dedicated person throughout my experiences. I love meeting new people and learning about their passions and what makes them happy. One of the biggest influences in my life is my mother. I know this is a normal response, but I truly mean it when I say I would not be where I am without her. I have my mother to thank for my optimism and supporting me through my journey. I spend most of my time finding ways to help shelter animals find the perfect families. Within a matter of three months I found homes for 13 dogs. Animals are a huge part of my life, which is why in my future I want to work with them. After graduating with my bachelor’s degree in animal sciences, with a concentration in behavior and well-being, I plan to become a veterinary technician as well as becoming a trainer for service animals. I have big dreams for my future and I will not stop until I achieve them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.