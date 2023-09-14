Stand Up Cass County hosted QPR training at Ivy Tech Wednesday afternoon in an effort to raise awareness about suicide prevention.
QPR stands for question, persuade and refer. It’s a process meant to help guide individuals through the process of asking others if they are contemplating suicide.
Michelle Zaremba, of Mental Health America-Wabash Valley Region out of Lafayette, led the presentation.
The training is meant to prepare those to feel more comfortable talking about suicide.
“I don’t feel that anyone is ever going to be comfortable talking about suicide,” she said. “But what we hope you get out of this is being comfortable in what you learn and the skills you gained to be able to help someone. It doesn’t matter how many times you have to ask the question to someone. It’s never going to be comfortable.”
In 2021, 48,183 Americans completed suicide compared to 32,439 in 2004. There were 132 suicide deaths a day and it was estimated that 10 million people contemplated suicide a year.
Suicide is the third leading cause of death for people ages 15-24 and the rate of suicide in that age group has tripled since 1950.
However, people aged 85 and over make up the highest age group to complete suicide at 22.4 percent.
There are four groups of clues and warning and they include direct verbal clues, indirect verbal clues, behavioral clues and indirect clues.
Eighty-five percent of suicide victims give some form of clue that they are contemplating suicide, Zaremba said. And asking them if they are considering suicide does not make people more likely to attempt suicide.
Direct verbal clues are matter-of-fact statements such as “I’ve decided to kill myself,” “I wish I were dead” or “If (this event) happens, I’m going to kill myself.”
Indirect verbal clues are statements like “I’m tired of life. I can’t go on,” “Who cares if I’m dead” or “Pretty soon you won’t have to worry about me.”
When it comes to behavioral clues, Zaremba said to look for signs such as a sudden interest in getting a weapon or stockpiling pills, putting personal affairs in order or giving away prized possessions (a big sign in young people).
Indirect clues can be situational in nature, like the loss of a job or expulsion from school, death of a spouse or loved one (especially if by suicide) or sudden loss of freedoms or fear of punishment.
Zaremba warned that loss of freedoms or fear of punishment leads people to think of prison but it could also be children in an abusive home, people in abusive relationships or elderly people who may loss the ability to drive.
Asking the question
How you ask someone if they are considering suicide is less important than asking the question, Zaremba said. But she gave examples or what to say and what not to say, noting that everyone will make a mistake at some point in how they ask someone if they are ok.
Some ways not to ask include saying things like “you’re not thinking of killing yourself, are you?” which sounds as if the person asking is passing judgement. Another way not to ask is saying “you wouldn’t do anything stupid, would you?” or “Suicide is a dumb idea. Surely, you are not thinking about it.”
Zaremba said if asking someone if they are contemplating suicide, it’s best to make sure you have plenty of time to talk and listen rather than having to stop the conversation because of an appointment.
She also said those asking about suicide should be kind instead of confrontational.
Having resources in hand—such as phone numbers, therapist names and other info—is also helpful.
The persuade part of QPR means to work to convince someone contemplating suicide that their life matters and that there is hope.
When persuading someone to get help, questions such as “what can we do to keep you safe for now?” and “will you let me help you?” are beneficial.
Sources of help
The best result is taking someone directly to get help, said Zaremba. She encouraged those in attendance to consider taking a suicidal person to the emergency room if they are in immediate danger.
Other sources of help include 4C Health. 4C has a 24-hour crisis line than can be reach at 1-800-552-3106 or by texting “IN” to 741-741.
The Nationwide Mental Health Crisis and Suicide Prevention Number is 988.
“Our mental health is health,” Zaremba said, encouraging others to consider their mental health as important as they would if they were diagnosed with cancer.
