Donut and chicken

Casey’s General Store

Address: 1215 W. Market St.

Routine Inspection; July 27, 2023

No violations noted.

Amelio’s on the River

Address: 431 S. 5th St.

Routine inspection; July 27, 2023

One critical violation noted.

C—Employees can only use any form of tobacco in a designated area.

Stuart’s Rehab Bar

Address: 1201 Erie Ave.

Routine inspection; July 31, 2023

No violations noted.

Charbett’s

Address: 1911 Michigan Ave.

Routine inspection; Aug. 4, 2023

No violations noted.

Black Dog Legacy

Address: 116 S. 6th St.

Routine inspection; Aug. 4, 2023

No violations noted.

Bullshippers Café

Address: 830 E. Main St.

Routine inspection; Aug. 4, 2023

No violations noted.

US 24 Speedway

Address: 6830 US 24

Routine inspection; Aug. 4, 2023

No violations noted.

Discount Tobacco

Address: 3920 E. Market St.

Routine inspection; Aug.7, 2023

No violations noted.

El Arriero

Address: 3415 E. Market St.

Routine inspection; Aug. 7, 2023

No violations noted.

Braves Pancake House

Address: 2701 E. Market St.

Routine inspection; Aug. 7, 2023.

One non-critical violation noted.

NC—Food must be stored six inches off floor.

China Lane Restaurant

Address: 308 E. Market

Routine inspection; Aug. 8, 2023

No violations noted.

Culver’s

Address: 3923 E. Market St.

Routine inspection; Aug. 8, 2023

No violations noted.

Emmaus Mission Center

Address: 805 Spencer St.

Routine inspection; Aug. 8, 2023

No violations noted.

Emmaus Food Pantry

Address: 19 W. Richardsville St.

Routine inspection; Aug. 9, 2023

No violations noted.

