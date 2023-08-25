Casey’s General Store
Address: 1215 W. Market St.
Routine Inspection; July 27, 2023
No violations noted.
Amelio’s on the River
Address: 431 S. 5th St.
Routine inspection; July 27, 2023
One critical violation noted.
C—Employees can only use any form of tobacco in a designated area.
Stuart’s Rehab Bar
Address: 1201 Erie Ave.
Routine inspection; July 31, 2023
No violations noted.
Charbett’s
Address: 1911 Michigan Ave.
Routine inspection; Aug. 4, 2023
No violations noted.
Black Dog Legacy
Address: 116 S. 6th St.
Routine inspection; Aug. 4, 2023
No violations noted.
Bullshippers Café
Address: 830 E. Main St.
Routine inspection; Aug. 4, 2023
No violations noted.
US 24 Speedway
Address: 6830 US 24
Routine inspection; Aug. 4, 2023
No violations noted.
Discount Tobacco
Address: 3920 E. Market St.
Routine inspection; Aug.7, 2023
No violations noted.
El Arriero
Address: 3415 E. Market St.
Routine inspection; Aug. 7, 2023
No violations noted.
Braves Pancake House
Address: 2701 E. Market St.
Routine inspection; Aug. 7, 2023.
One non-critical violation noted.
NC—Food must be stored six inches off floor.
China Lane Restaurant
Address: 308 E. Market
Routine inspection; Aug. 8, 2023
No violations noted.
Culver’s
Address: 3923 E. Market St.
Routine inspection; Aug. 8, 2023
No violations noted.
Emmaus Mission Center
Address: 805 Spencer St.
Routine inspection; Aug. 8, 2023
No violations noted.
Emmaus Food Pantry
Address: 19 W. Richardsville St.
Routine inspection; Aug. 9, 2023
No violations noted.
