West Side Diner
Address: 1120 W. Market St.
Routine Inspection; August 24, 2023
No violations noted.
Panaderia Country Bakery
Address: 106 S. Sixth St.
Routine Inspection; August 24, 2023
No violations noted.
Martin’s Supermarket
Address: 3420 E. Market St.
Routine Inspection; August 24, 2023
No violations noted.
Walmart Supermarket
Address: 240 Mall Road
Routine Inspection; August 24, 2023
No violations noted.
Tropicoco Grocery Store
Address: 424 High St.
Routine Inspection; August 29, 2023
No violations noted.
Subway
Address: 922 N. Third St.
Routine Inspection; August 29, 2023
No violations noted.
Subway
Address: 3424 E. Market St.
Routine Inspection; August 29, 2023
No violations noted.
Shooters Bar + Grill
Address: 1034 17th St.
Routine Inspection; August 29, 2023
No violations noted.
State Theatre Preservation Society
Address: 317 E. Market St.
Routine Inspection; August 29, 2023
No violations noted.
Dona Conchita
Address: 801 N. Third St.
Routine Inspection; August 30, 2023
No violations noted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.