Donut and chicken

West Side Diner

Address: 1120 W. Market St.

Routine Inspection; August 24, 2023

No violations noted.

Panaderia Country Bakery

Address: 106 S. Sixth St.

Routine Inspection; August 24, 2023

No violations noted.

Martin’s Supermarket

Address: 3420 E. Market St.

Routine Inspection; August 24, 2023

No violations noted.

Walmart Supermarket

Address: 240 Mall Road

Routine Inspection; August 24, 2023

No violations noted.

Tropicoco Grocery Store

Address: 424 High St.

Routine Inspection; August 29, 2023

No violations noted.

Subway

Address: 922 N. Third St.

Routine Inspection; August 29, 2023

No violations noted.

Subway

Address: 3424 E. Market St.

Routine Inspection; August 29, 2023

No violations noted.

Shooters Bar + Grill

Address: 1034 17th St.

Routine Inspection; August 29, 2023

No violations noted.

State Theatre Preservation Society

Address: 317 E. Market St.

Routine Inspection; August 29, 2023

No violations noted.

Dona Conchita

Address: 801 N. Third St.

Routine Inspection; August 30, 2023

No violations noted.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you