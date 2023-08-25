The Logansport Parks and Recreation Department released the results of its summer survey, showing that the 474 people who took the survey gave the department a total of 3.6 stars on a scale of five.
“We are grateful to all that took time to complete this summer’s survey,” said Janet Fawley, parks administrator. “Some of the comments were difficult to read because we take these criticisms as well as compliments seriously. We know we will have to improve our work efficiency, as well as our communication efforts to keep the public well informed and more satisfied with the Logansport Parks. The completed Master Plan document will help us address those items that require planning and funding.”
The survey showed that over the past year, Riverside Park was the most visited park in Logansport while Spencer and Huston parks received positive attention. The Little Turtle Waterway and Waterway Trail rounded out the top five.
The top reason for not visiting the parks was given as not knowing what the parks offered. People also said the parks lacked features and programs that interested them. Seventeen percent of responders said they felt unsafe in local parks.
Those surveyed also overwhelmingly wanted to learn about Parks and Recreation programs and events from social media.
Among services they would like to see in local parks, at the top of the list by a small percentage was an outdoor amphitheater and performing arts venue, followed by access to the water for canoeing and kayaking, a dog park, paved trails and an outdoor adventure park.
When it came to programs and events within Logansport, the farmers market was the top choice. Respondents also wanted to see after-school programs for youth, adult fitness and wellness options and community special events.
The majority of survey takers were white females between the ages of 35-44 who had lived in Logansport for 20 years or longer, the Parks and Recreation Department said.
