Saturday, August 19
9:31 a.m. – Arrest, area of Highway 25 and West of County Road 500, Cass County. Bruce McGuire III, 38, of Lagro, Ind., was arrested for habitual traffic violator (level 6 felony). CCSD.
12:35 p.m. – Arrest, 400 block of Humprey, Logansport. Bryan Moore, of 38, of Logansport, was arrested for theft (level 6 felony) and trespass (class A misdemeanor). CCSD.
Sunday
12:25 a.m. – Arrest, South Cicott and Bartlett, Logansport. Jose Chavez, 78, of Logansport, was arrested for operating while intoxicated, prior (level 6 felony) and operator never licensed (class C misdemeanor). CCSD.
Monday
12:06 a.m. – Arrest, IH 50 and Lincoln Pike, Cass County. Travis Favors, 58, or Logansport, was arrested for possession of meth (level 6 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor). CCSD.
1:59 a.m. – Arrest, 100 block of Jackson Street, Galveston. Krystle Pletcher, 31, of Galveston, was arrested for possession of meth (level 6 felony), domestic battery (class A misdemeanor) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor). CCSD.
2:42 a.m. – Arrest, 100 block of Jackson Street, Galveston. Jon Wallace, 40, of Galveston, was arrested for possession of meth (Level 6 felony) and possession of paraphernalia (class C misdemeanor). CCSD.
Wednesday
2:52 p.m. – Arrest, area of 8679 North County Road and 925 West, Cass County. Jeremiah Green, 20, of Royal Center, was arrested for possession of narcotic drug (level 6 felony). CCSD.
4:26 p.m. – Arrest, 3400 block of East Market, Logansport. Joshua Griffith, 37, of Logansport, was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle (level 6 felony). CCSD.
Thursday
2:18 p.m. — Arrest, 1000 block of Michigan Ave., Logansport. Yusleydis Diaz, 35, of Logansport, was arrested for burglary (level 4 felony). CCSD.
4:12 p.m. — Arrest, France Park, Logansport. James Laflen, 36, of Logansport, was arrested for domestic battery (level 6 felony) and criminal mischief (class A misdemeanor). CCSD.
10:43 p.m. — Arrest, US 35 and 400 South, Cass County. Justin West, 19, of Logansport, was arrested for resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle (level 6 felony) and reckless driving (class C misdemeanor). CCSD.
