The Logansport Parks & Recreation Department/Foundation has received the first significant private gift to the Clubhouse Project for the Dykeman Park Municipal Golf Course from the Cole Family.
Led by matriarch Jean Cole, the Cole family pledged $500,000 to the project as an investment in the City of Logansport, according to a press release.
“We witness numerous enhancements in Logansport, offering our community another chance to shine. For generations, the men of the Cole family have been devoted to golf at Dykeman. From a young age, Randy (Cole) developed a profound passion for the game,” Cole said in the press release. “Over the years, he nurtured a vision of a fresh clubhouse. Despite facing the challenge of losing his leg, he held onto hope for his golfing future. Miraculously, this June he conquered 18 holes, surpassing his own expectations. As a mother, I can hardly convey the depth of significance this holds for me.”
Cole said in the press release that golf provides many advantages such as providing younger people with an opportunity to engage in the sport. She said it also fosters a positive perspective on life.
“Although Milt (Cole) is no longer with us, we are committed to carrying forward his spirit of generosity,” Cole said in the press release. “The Cole family takes great joy in lending support to the ambitious project of the new clubhouse for the Dykeman Park Golf Course alongside fellow contributors.”
According to the press release, the City of Logansport Common Council voted in favor of supporting Ordinance 2023-13 at a June meeting, where it pledged a $1 million investment as installments of $200,000 each year for five years to invest in the construction of the new clubhouse. The Council’s commitment is conditional upon additional private funds being raised, the press release says.
The goal to build the clubhouse requires raised funds of $3.5 million and to build it by Spring 2026, according to the release. This is the 100th anniversary of the Dykeman Park Municipal Golf Course, and the press release says the opportunity to celebrate the 100th anniversary in the new clubhouse would create a historic and memorable stage for the next 100 years of the golf course.
