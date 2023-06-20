It’s almost time to celebrate Independence Day with fun and fireworks shows. But residents may be unaware of the city of Logansport’s laws related to setting off your own fireworks. Here they are, as well as a few safety tips.
Logansport fireworks laws
Thinking about setting off your own fireworks? Thursday, June 29, is the day city ordinance starts permitting you to do that. Here’s what you need to know:
• City ordinance limits consumer fireworks use to the time period from 5 p.m. until two hours after sunset from June 29-July 3 and July 5-9. Fireworks are also permitted 10 a.m. Dec. 31 until 1 a.m. Jan. 1.
• Fireworks may be used from 10 a.m. to midnight July 4.
• Using fireworks outside those time periods may result in a fine of $100 under the city ordinance.
• According to state law, fireworks can only be used on the user’s property, the property of someone who granted permission for fireworks to be discharged or a place designated by the Indiana State Fire Marshal.
• Someone 18 or older must be present when anyone younger than 18 is using or possessing fireworks.
• Only people 18 and older can buy fireworks, per state law.
Outside city limits
• Areas are subject to fireworks time limits outlined by the state. Under state law, fireworks may only be discharged from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. any day except on Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day and New Year’s Eve. The time limits don’t apply to those four holidays.
