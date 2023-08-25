Thursday was the hottest day of the week and the summer, with temperatures reaching a high of 96 degrees in Logansport, according to accuweather.com.
The heat meant many residents were doing their best to stay cool, whether that was staying inside with air conditioning or partaking in some water activities.
To beat the heat, Logansport mom Brittany Ely took her daughter Dylan to the Muehlhausen Aquatic Center to play at the Splash Pad. She said the chilly water was refreshing and she advised water for staying cool.
“Playing in the water, drinking water,” Ely said.
Other residents went out for ice cream, such as father and son Bobby and Bryce Hagerty, who stopped by Sycamore Drive-In. Bryce got mint, his favorite, while Bobby got butter pecan. Resident Kim Fields also went out for ice cream and got chocolate pints. Both herself and Bryce recommended staying inside to stay cool.
“Stay in your pool, as long as it’s cool,” Fields said. “Or stay inside, because it’s hard to breathe out here, too.”
Some organizations around town also offered heat relief.
Rochester Iron & Metal offered free bottled water for their customers Thursday. The Salvation Army Logansport 360 Life Center on Wilkinson Street offered its chapel and gymnasium as cooling stations during operating hours. Divisional Social Services Director for the Salvation Army Indiana Division Dena Simpson said it offers a cooling station during the warm months and a warming station in the cold months.
“Our normal business hours are Monday through Friday from 9 to 4, and so during that time, individuals are able to come in,” Simpson said. “We offer a meal, typically during the lunch hour, and then they’re able to come in, get a bottle of water and cool off.”
The Salvation Army’s website said it is are offering cooling stations across the country. Simpson said it is important to stay cool because extreme heat can be dangerous, and it can be life or death for some individuals, such as those with underlying medical concerns. She said she wants to make sure individuals know they are able to come in, and the center can also use individual donors and donations of bottled water and snack bags of items that individuals can take with them.
“It definitely gives individuals who don’t have another place to go to come in and relax. To give them an opportunity to, again, cool off, get hydrated, get food... If they’re living out in the community or if their place of residency has no air, again, they’re able to get an opportunity just to relax and recharge,” Simpson said.
