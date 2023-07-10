Bryon Stephens is known for his work in the pizza industry, and now the Logansport native is entering the world of sliders.
Stephens recently became Chief Development Officer of Savvy Sliders, a growing franchise selling burgers, chicken sandwiches and other fast-casual staples. Stephens brings 35 years of industry knowledge to the Michigan-based brand.
He began working in the food industry when he worked at the Logansport Holiday Inn. Stephens, who graduated from Logansport High School in 1977, said he began in food service there but got to move into a management role due to the local ownership being a franchise group that owned five Holiday Inns.
“My love affair for the industry started when the Hrycak family offered me a chance to work in management, because I saw an industry that had embraced me for my hard work and what I was willing to put in, and I saw a franchisee do that,” Stephens said in a phone interview. “Until that time, I didn’t even know what franchisees were because I just thought if you saw the name McDonald’s or Holiday Inn that that was just part of the company. And so, I’ve had a love affair with franchising for what it does for franchisees and what it does for the people who work in that, and the restaurant industry is where I started, so I’ve always had that special place in my heart for the restaurant industry.”
Before coming to work with Savvy Sliders, Stephens worked at Marco’s Pizza, serving as Vice President of Development, Chief Operating Officer, and President over 14 years with the company. He has also headed up development for places such as A&W Restaurants and Long John Silvers, and later franchise development for YUM! Brands, which includes KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell.
He, along with a colleague, also launched the growth and development firm and brand accelerator Pivotal Growth Partners in 2018. Stephens said while he will serve as Chief Development Officer, PGP’s Growth and Development Team will be handling Savvy Sliders.
While at Marco’s Pizza, Stephens and his team built the brand from just over a hundred stores to just under a thousand. In addition, while at Marco’s, he was featured on an episode of the CBS reality show “Undercover Boss,” which he said was an incredible honor to represent the brand in such a way. He said one takeaway from the “Undercover Boss” episode is that some of the changes made to the company are still ongoing.
“We created foundation to provide funding to some of our team members in need and doing things like that,” Stephens said. “And that’s one other… thing I like about Savvy’s is they have a Savvy’s program to give back to their communities and to take care of their people.”
Although his blooming career led Stephens away from Logansport, he was given the opportunity to move back to the city due to Marco’s Pizza being located in Toledo, Ohio. Stephens said he has lived here with his family ever since and is happy to be back where it all started.
“For me personally, it’s when you can have a place where everybody’s family, that’s great. Being able to rekindle friendships with old friends from school is great,” Stephens said. “I love the community. I like the small-town feel. There’s just great schools, great people, it’s just one of those areas…”
Stephens said he got involved with Savvy Sliders for a number of reasons, but the most important was the concept. He said he looked at every element of the concept of Savvy Sliders, such as the food being served, the service systems being deployed, the technology they have, the business model and how consumers like the products. These aspects are the first elements of due diligence that he does on a concept to identify what its growth capacity is, he said.
“They have captured great elements of what the marketplace is looking for. High quality food, great service, great value and so they’re creating fans of the brand everywhere and every time they open up,” Stephens said. “So, that was one of the first components that I had to check the box on.”
Next, Stephens said he looks at the team. He said that Savvy Sliders has a great team along with controls, systems, processes, company culture and procedures for his team to be able to franchise the business around the country.
“I always look at what I call the four C’s, which is concept, the human capital and financial capital, capital is one of the C’s, the controls and the culture, and they had all of those in [a] great way,” Stephens said. “They’re poised for growth. So, my role here is to make sure that we facilitate the next elements of that...”
According to Stephens, he and his team are in the process of a few objectives with the brand, one of these being creating a master plan of identifying their market planning process. With this, the team can place their stores where they will be most successful, he said.
“We’ll model literally the entire United States with possible exceptions. The extreme Northeast and the West Coast of those markets are very, very expensive and difficult to franchise in,” Stephens said. “So, we will focus on the rest of the country.”
Savvy Sliders currently has 37 locations across three states — Michigan, Ohio and Texas. The company does have plans to expand into Indiana.
Stephens said he is excited about the food industry and its future. He said the technological revolution is going to hit the restaurant industry over the next ten years and beyond. This automation, such as robots handling fry stations, makes restaurant operations more efficient, he said.
“The employees will be focused on customer service-related activities and making the guest experience greater and the robot will be doing some of the… mechanized items that they can do, which that will be great, because a lot of people don’t want to do those jobs in today’s world,” Stephens said. “And so, we’ll have robots and automation taking the front and center stage here pretty quickly. And so, look for that.”
