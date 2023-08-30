Every Tuesday at the Logansport-Cass County Public Library, kids of all ages are invited to build whatever they want at the Lego Club.
Children’s librarian Larina Shaffer, who supervised the Lego Club, said it is fun to have the kids get together.
“Some of these kids over here, they met at Lego Club,” Shaffer said. “And so, they just kind of meet and hang out and have fun.”
Boxes of Legos were laid out on each table for kids to build with. In addition to the little Legos, bigger Legos were available for younger kids. Some of the builds from this week included an ambulance, a ‘wheel tank,’ a tower and a vault. Shaffer said she tries to do challenges each week where kids have to build something relating to a theme. This week, the theme was to build a smiley face with Legos.
“I usually have some free time at the beginning and then each week I try to change it up and do different challenges,” Shaffer said. “And they don’t have to do the challenges, there’s some weeks that my challenges aren’t that wonderful and so they do their own thing.”
The club has been going on for a while, although it stopped during the COVID-19 pandemic, Shaffer said. According to a previous Pharos Tribune article, Shaffer said the origin of the club came from them buying Legos and seeing what happened. According to Shaffer, the club is important because Legos are for all ages and some kids might not have Legos at home. She said that sometimes kids come here and share pictures of the Lego creations they have made at home at the club.
“(The club is) a lot of fun. I didn’t have Legos growing up, so it’s kind of fun to watch the kids play and then I learn things from them,” Shaffer said.
The club meets every Tuesday from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Logansport-Cass County Public Library. Participation is free.
