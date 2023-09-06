If you have met me then you know how much I love writing about Cass County students.
If you have gotten to know me then you know I often refer to them as “my kids.”
So I am writing this for my kids. And I want to tell them about my battles with mental health.
It’s National Suicide Awareness Month and Cass County has suffered another tragedy.
We need to talk about mental health more. Especially men.
There is no shame in dealing with mental health issues. I cope with passive suicidal ideation, thoughts of dying but with no plan or real intention to do so, as well as anxiety.
For my fellow comic book geeks, passive suicidal ideation is kind of like wanting Thanos to use the Infinity Gauntlet for a party of one. Just make me disappear.
Those thoughts don't happen much anymore. I’m very happy amongst the people of Logansport and Cass County. But it still happens from time to time.
I have dealt with mental health almost all of my life. I was first treated when I was 16 but the issues were probably there long before that.
At 16 I was intensely shy, a sickly asthmatic, an outcast who was afraid of everything and everyone and a target for classroom bullies. I was angry and filled with self loathing.
There was some individual and group therapy for my depression but not enough to make a difference. Medication was never discussed. I was mostly embarrassed and afraid someone might see me walking into the wrong kind of doctor’s office. Plus, I was so young then and didn’t comprehend what was happening to me. I didn’t understand how therapy worked and wouldn’t until much later in life.
At that time I just thought having bad mental health meant I was insane and I would eventually take my own life.
But then I graduated and discovered high school ends and none of it matters. It really doesn’t. I had a fresh start at life. I began listening to music later than my peers–Nine Inch Nails, Tori Amos, David Bowie–and discovered other people felt the same as I did. While my mom blamed the music for my unhappiness it was actually saving me and showing me I was normal. Weird, but normal.
I’ve maybe seen three high school classmates since I graduated. I don’t look for them and they don’t look for me. And that’s ok. When you graduate you gain greater control over your life and can better focus your energies on what makes you happy.
And everything was great and perfect and I lived happily ever after. Except I didn’t.
“To see if I still feel”
Jump ahead to the summer of 2000. I’m in the hospital being treated for suicidal depression. Ok, I was only there for a week. And I wasn’t going to kill myself, I just threatened and by law my therapist had to act. I knew something was really wrong with me–I was self harming and withdrawing and on a combination of meds that made me feel like I was losing control, not gaining it–and the threat seemed the best way to get someone to help.
Mental health is different for everyone. It can be situational. It can be constant. It can be day-to-day. For me, it’s hereditary.
My father was moody and angry and died in 2005 after decades of heavy drinking. After his death I learned more about his family history, a great-grandmother with severe anxiety, a cousin who would overdose, another who was on the same path as my father. My brother inherited my mother’s outgoing personality. I got my father’s quiet sadness.
In this case, my depression at the time was situational. My family didn’t do college so when I graduated I started a string of retail jobs, which was fine. I learned how to somewhat socialize, at least, working retail. I made important friends. At one job I was considered too shy to work inside the store so I was exiled outside to forever gather carts. One manager and his girlfriend took me under their wing and introduced me to indie films, so much new music and art and changed my life. I began to want more and sticking around in retail only made me miserable and hate life. I’ve always been bad at making changes and coping with change. So instead I threatened to kill myself rather than change course.
After the hospital I did make changes. I started college. My favorite IUPUI professor told me I could write and I suddenly had some direction in life.
So everything was great and perfect and I lived happily ever after. Except I didn’t.
“Why am I the way that I am?”
I’m in grad school at Ball State, about to give a presentation about James Joyce’s “Ulysses” in my modernist literature course.
I suddenly feel like Joyce has me in a chokehold. I head to the restroom, making it just in time to vomit. After that I’m ok. I head back to class and give a mediocre presentation.
I just had an anxiety attack. Granted, most people would have an anxiety attack before presenting on “Ulysses,” but I start having an anxiety attack before each modernist lit class. Then I start having anxiety attacks before every class. Then I start having anxiety attacks every time I leave the house to head to class, to head to the store, to go anywhere.
Earning my undergraduate degree at IUPUI was a life changing experience for me. It was the first time I felt like I belonged anywhere and I discovered journalism and realized I could do things I had always told myself I couldn’t do.
I was in therapy quite a bit all through college, and that was ok because I knew I needed to be. I had grown enough to recognize when I was getting down and needed help. And that was big. Understanding your triggers in mental health, recognizing when you need help, is so important.
If you recognize the symptoms of depression early on then you can get into a doctor and start working on getting back to normal before you go to bad places. I also gained confidence because I knew I had been through some things and survived and that helped me wade through any difficult waters that came my way.
But anxiety was a different beast. It was controlling me in a way depression never had. It made me violently sick. I graduated out of stubbornness, but anxiety followed me home to Kokomo alongside my master’s degree.
I had been seeing the Ball State therapist but after I graduated I lost access to her and the medication she prescribed that only really made me extremely tired. I was living with my mom and stepfather, working a part time remote job for IUPUI and unable to go anywhere without having an anxiety attack.
The breaking point for me was when I had to cancel plans with my cousin. I had told her I would take her to see basketball legend Tamika Catchings' retirement ceremony. I’m a huge women’s basketball fan and we had gone to many Indiana Fever games together since she was a little girl.
I had been sick all morning from anxiety, worrying about having an attack. Yes, I had anxiety attacks because I worried about having anxiety attacks.
Instead of watching Tamika’s banner rise into the rafters, I sat at home and cried, disappointed in myself.
Desperate, I called Howard Community Behavioral Services in Kokomo and I was soon seeing doctors and therapists five times a month.
I was also having an anxiety attack before every appointment. Still, I kept going. I could hide inside for the rest of my life or I could suffer now and live later.
I did not want to do group therapy but it was probably the most helpful part of my recovery. Learning about how others react to anxiety was so important. I heard stories that made me realize someone had it so much worse than I did and if they could succeed so could I. And we were each a dedicated cheerleader for one another, committed to each other’s journey towards a healthy mind.
I also learned that therapy was an active process. You just don’t go in and complain to a therapist for 45 minutes. You have to do the homework.
The cruelty of anxiety is that the only real cure is to face your fears.
I decided I wouldn’t let anxiety make me miss something I wanted to do. New “Star Wars” movie, new “Avengers” movie, go watch UConn women’s basketball win a championship in Indianapolis, anxiety be damned. I may be super sick during the half hour leading up to the event but I wasn’t going to miss any of that.
I learned that this was called radical acceptance. Accept you will have an anxiety attack. Allow yourself to have an anxiety attack. Get it over with. Have fun.
Recovery was a long process. I lost a decade of my life to anxiety. Did I want to die? Sometimes.
But then my stepfather entered the last months of his life. I had to drive him and my mother to doctor’s appointments in Indianapolis. I had to help pick him up off the floor when he fell. I had to sit in quiet hospital rooms with him.
And then I had to help my mother close his estate, his business. I had to help her move.
I had to be strong.
When it was over I was in control of my anxiety.
“A little help from my friends”
I’m mostly happy these days. Is everything perfect? No.
But I have 30 years of mental health battles to reflect on. It becomes easier to fight through the bad times. Sometimes. Not always. I’m terrified of a day when the anxiety returns and I might have to say I can’t be a journalist anymore.
When you are young, you don’t have that perspective. You don’t know the first broken heart will heal, the bad grade doesn’t matter, the dumb mistake isn’t the end of the world like you feel it is. And I understand everything feels like the end of the world.
I think back to the memoir, “The Tender Land.” The author’s little brother killed himself because he was so embarrassed that he scored a basket at the opponent’s hoop during a basketball game. If that poor kid could have just waited a day, a week, a year. As I already said, high school ends. But when you are in high school it lasts a lifetime.
But once it’s over you can be anything you want.
It took anxiety for me to fully understand there is no shame asking for help.
Ask a parent, a teacher, someone at your church, anyone you trust. They will always try to help if you ask.
And check on your friends. Ask them if they are ok. Ask them what you can do to help.
Be patient. Time really does heal. And this world needs you. Cass County needs you. There are amazing people in Cass County but I believe you are the best of us.
Life is difficult. It always will be. But there are moments worth fighting for. Choose to be.
Be a friend. Be a teammate. Be happy. Be creative. Be weird. Be yourself. Be alive.
The National Mental Health Crisis and Suicide Prevention number is 988. It operates 24 hours a day for anyone who needs immediate help.
