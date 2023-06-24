According to Pollinator Partnership, one out of every three bites of food you eat are made possible by pollinators. However, many pollinator populations are declining due to a loss in feeding and nesting habitats. To help raise awareness about this issue, Pollinator Partnership created National Pollinator Week, taking place during June 19-25.
Pollinators, which include bees, birds, butterflies and more, visit flowers to drink nectar or feed off of pollen. When this happens, pollen grains are transported as they move from plant to plant, which helps plants produce seeds and fruit, according to Pollinator Partnership. Seventy-five to 95% of all flowering plants on earth need help with pollination, Pollinator Partnership says.
This year, Pollinator Partnership said it is emphasizing the connections between climate and pollinators. According to its website, pollinators are dying due to increasing diseases, rising temperatures, natural disasters and their food and homes disappearing, with all of these being linked to climate change. Conserving pollinators, however, combats climate change by supporting healthy ecosystems, air, soil, water and plants, their website says.
Alyssa Irvin, owner of the Happy Harvest Farm and Plant Therapy LLC in Logansport, said her farm appeals to pollinators with plants such as fruit bearing trees, flowering herbs and berries. She said she sees many pollinators on the farm including various types of moths, hummingbirds, flies and bees. Pollinators help the farm have better yields of produce, she said.
“We have plants that attract them like the marshmallow, the rue, I have beebalm over there. [Honeybees] actually love hops, so I’ll have lots of hops flowers. They use the pollen or the oils from the actual hops to keep varroa mites off of them,” Irvin said.
Pollinator Partnership lists various things people can do to help pollinators on their website, such as making room for pollinators on your land by creating natural habitats within farm systems or home gardens. While pollinators are not impacted greatly by city life, plots, patches of flowers and community gardens do help and increase urban agricultural yields, Pollinator Partnership says on their website. Planting local native plants help pollinators as well, according to Pollinator Partnership.
People can also help by spreading the word about the importance of pollinators, supporting farmers and beekeepers by buying local honey and organic foods and donating to support researchers. Irvin also suggests using less chemicals on lawns and by not killing dandelions, which she said are beneficial for pollinators as well as humans.
“Embrace the beauty of pollinators… maybe you change up your lawn, instead of grass, using clover or some creeping thyme. Something like that,” Irvin said.
