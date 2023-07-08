Microgreens, pasture raised eggs, strawberries; all of this and more are grown at the Happy Harvest Farm in Logansport. Owned by Alyssa Irvin, the farm opened about two years ago. She and her colleague Zach Hamilton both work on the farm.
Irvin said she moved to Logansport four years ago, but that she did not open her farm until around two years ago. She also runs a plant shop business, Plant Therapy LLC, and she was raising house plants and produce, but she said she wanted to do more after opening her shop.
“And so, with the microgreens and stuff like that, people are really interested in the health benefits and how they make your foods look and all kinds of stuff,” Irvin said. “So, we wanted to continue to nourish this side of the business so people had more fresh food. I know it’s hard to buy groceries right now and it’s very expensive.”
The farm also features medicinal and culinary herbs, heirloom tomatoes, peppers, hot peppers and cucumbers, Irvin said. Her favorite plants to grow though are the culinary herbs such as basil and lavender because of their smell. According to Irvin, she began gardening when she was little with her parents and grandmother, who she said taught her about planting.
“As I got older, I started getting into house plants and wanting to feed my son better food and making sure that he was able to have that accessible to him,” Irvin said. “So, growing lots more and doing canning and preserving is still super important to me because I know what’s in my food.”
Irvin starts her day in the morning by letting the chickens out and watering the garden. She said she then goes inside to start on dishes or other house chores. Irvin also looks for weeds, checks the plants to make sure no bugs are eating them and makes sure the chickens do not get inside the fence to eat the produce. She then collects eggs from the chickens.
“There’s always mowing, there’s always weed eating. There’s definitely always something that needs to be done on the farm,” Irvin said.
According to Irvin, she sells pretty much everything she grows on her farm to local businesses and restaurants. Irvin said she began selling her produce about two years ago when she sold her produce to Bonus Pints and locals, and from there it took off.
“So, I’ve recently have been connecting with Bodywork[s] Studio + Empower Wellness Café, they buy their mint from us,” Irvin said. “I’m able to put produce in their refrigerators to make it so there’s a local food hub where people can go and get our produce. We’ll have herbs for sale to local restaurants such as Dhing’s Thai [Cuisine], I’ll be selling basil to Oscar’s Pizza in Kokomo, which I’m very excited about.”
The Happy Harvest Farm benefits the community by providing high quality produce for lesser money than produce that was taken by truck and handled by many people, Irvin said. She said people know where the produce is coming from, has been picked at the peak of its ripeness and has not been sprayed with chemicals. In addition, she said she likes to cohabitate with nature by using companion planting instead of pesticides.
Irvin said her favorite aspect about the Happy Harvest Farm is the diversity of the plants. She said the variety of unique plants makes the farm unique from other farms and that the farm grows unique produce such as different colored tomatoes alongside more common produce such as green bell peppers.
“I love how diverse it is because we have not just tomatoes, we don’t have just eggplant or one simple thing, we have lots of different things,” Irvin said. “Maybe they’re not in high volume quantities, but that is part of being able to grow great produce is not having mass production.”
