Logansport resident Lacey Knight made marionette puppets to act out stories to her son, who has autism. Now, she donates and sells these puppets, called Whittle Waddle Pals, and more all across the area.
Knight said her son would bring his toys to her when they were reading stories and she would make a show with these toys. She then thought she could make a puppet to make a show and remembered a puppet from when she was young that she could make walk. Knight said she learned how to make pom poms and made a puppet.
“I’m like, ‘look hun.’ And I meant to say, ‘look, it’s little and it waddles like me.’ Instead, it came out, my tongue got twisted, ‘whittle waddle.’ And so, it just stuck with a Whittle Waddle,” Knight said.
According to Knight, she makes Whittle Waddles in small, medium and large and they are charged by the size. Some Whittle Waddle marionettes also have a small matching Pal, some of which are scented. Knight also makes toys called “Throwafits” as well.
“They’re for the little kids… I call them your Throwafit pal. It [doesn’t] matter if you throw your fit, it’s always going to be there for you,” Knight said. “And they all come differently.”
Whittle Waddle Pals take about three hours for Knight to make and are made from materials such as yarn, beads and buttons. The marionettes’ handles are constructed from bamboo or Dowel rods, and the pom poms are either store bought or made by Knight, she said. Different aspects of the puppets also represent spirituality, such as the handle of the marionette puppets representing the cross, according to Knight.
“And every one of [the beads] have a count of seven and seven is the Lord’s number and seven is closest to Heaven,” Knight said. “So, I make sure that the Lord is in here because the Lord brings love and happiness and this little critter brings that happiness even for a moment… If it wasn’t for the Lord, I wouldn’t even be here to make it.”
Knight donates her Whittle Waddle Pals to various locations, including churches, the Sheriff’s Department in Peru and the police department, fire department and hospital in Logansport. She also donates them to a correctional facility for kids to play with in the waiting room. Recently, Knight began selling her Whittle Waddle Pals at Black Dog Coffee in Logansport and she sold her first one not long ago.
“… I’m just wanting to bring joy to somebody and everyone’s always like, ‘Lacey, you could sell these…’ I just figured it’s like, hold your breath and jump and that’s basically what I’ve done…,” Knight said. “Like I said, I never thought I could sell them. It’s really neat.”
Whittle Waddle Pals can be purchased from Knight through her Facebook or by reaching out to her phone number at 574-516-1419. People can send her the colors they would like and she will make it with those colors, she said. They can also be found at Black Dog Coffee.
“… They take a life of their own, a personality of their own,” Knight said. “And everybody asks me, ‘well, what is it? What is a Whittle Waddle?’ It’s whatever you want it to be. It’s your imagination. Make it come to life.”
