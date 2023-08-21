The National Education Association says substitute teachers serve as educational bridges when a teacher cannot attend school. And although the school year is only weeks old, the search for substitute teachers is already underway for local corporations.
Ashley Cox, an account manager with Education Support Services, is among the people helping to build the list potential substitutes in the Logansport Community School Corporation. Cox said LCSC needs more substitutes as they can keep a well-oiled machine running when educators need to miss time.
Michele Starkey, who is superintendent at LSCS, said there has been a substitute teacher shortage for a couple of years now.
“Last year was better than the year before, still not back to where we were pre-COVID,” Starkey said. “That took a huge hit, just probably like everything else. So, and we just started school (on August 9), so we will see kind of how this year goes, but we do have more subs to start this year than we did last year, so we’re moving in the right direction for sure.”
The National Center for Education Statistics said during the 2021-22 school year, schools nationwide could only fill 42% of its teacher absences with substitutes. The situation is not as dire locally, with Indiana filling 63% of absences in 2021-22.
Anyone can become a substitute, Cox said, and ESS is currently recruiting them for Logansport.
What is ESS?
ESS, or Educational Support Services, works to recruit, hire, train and place substitutes, according to Cox. She said she works to place substitutes for the Logansport Community School Corporation and the Kokomo School Corporation. According to ess.com, they operate in 34 states.
“So, we are like the liaison between the substitutes and the schools. So, if the school has an issue with the substitute, they let me know, or if a substitute has an issue with the school, they let me know,” Cox said. “Mostly, I will notify the substitutes of any absences that are open in the schools.”
Cox said she has access to a system called Frontline, where schools enter in their absences, which includes reasons like maternity leave and sick days. On her end, Cox then notifies all of the substitutes that are available to work that day that an absence was entered, she said.
“So, say you are a teacher and your child isn’t feeling well, so you want to take tomorrow off. You would go into Frontline and you would enter an absence for the next day. So, you just click the day and you click why you need to be out. And then that shoots over to my end and it lets me know ‘Mary Smith’ is going to be absent for tomorrow,” Cox said. “So, I’ll take a screenshot of that and then I will go into my database and get a list of all the substitutes that are available to work and I’ll shoot that email off to them saying, ‘hey, we have an absence at an elementary school in the area. If anyone’s available to pick it up, just head over to Frontline.’ And when they go over to Frontline, it will show them something pretty similar.”
A superintendent’s view
During a substitute shortage, Starkey said administrators would have to be creative, either utilizing other staff members such as instructional assistants or teachers during their planning period to cover classrooms. The assistants and teachers who substitute are compensated for subbing, either through higher rates or through personal days if they are a teacher, Starkey said.
“Our goal, you know, obviously is always a 100% coverage, and prior to COVID, like you never really have a 100%, but we were in the 90s, and so our goal is to get back to 90% coverage,” Starkey said. “We were in the mid-70s last year.”
Caston School Corporation superintendent Angie Miller said that they are lucky to have a decent pool of people to substitute. However, she said they do not have an overage of substitutes and while they are covered most days, there are times where administrators and teachers have to fill in if they are short.
“It seems like it’s tougher and tougher to get people that want to do substitute teaching or are flexible enough to do that,” Miller said. “And then some of the people that end up doing that decide to go on and, you know, go back to school and get their teaching license or they work their way into a different job at the school that’s a little bit more full-time. So… it’s kind of a position that’s in constant flux because it’s not a full-time position.”
Filling a need
Jamie Taylor is a substitute for the Caston School Corporation and also the district’s robotics coach. Originally subbing for Logansport, Taylor said she substitutes all grades and special education as well. She said that she became a substitute teacher because she thought about becoming a teacher growing up, but she did not like the political side of education.
Her aunt, who had taught at North Miami for over 30 years, told her she should look into substitute teaching because she knew there was a need for it, Taylor said.
“And so, I finally looked into it and the pay was good for the short amount of time that I was happy to do it,” Taylor said. “And it worked for what I needed to do, so I did it, and it’s just kind of stuck… I’ve come to enjoy [working] at Caston.”
Taylor said she enjoys the variety that comes with the job and the possibility of working with a different age group each day. She said the job is not for everyone, but she said she would say there is a substitute teacher shortage. While it gives her more work, it would be nice to have more willing people to substitute teach, she said.
“There [were] times last year where it was really apparent that even at Caston, we didn’t have enough subs because there was three or four times I can think of where in high school, the teacher would normally have like a prep period,” Taylor said. “And instead of me having a prep period, I would be covering another class because they didn’t have enough subs to cover it. And that class was essentially, the whole day long, another teacher would be in there every period covering it during their prep because they didn’t have anybody to cover it for the full day.”
Substitutes vital to communities
According to Miller, substitute teachers are important to the community because they serve as a second layer of support at school when the teacher cannot be there. She said substitute teachers are also important to schools when teachers are sick or have to be somewhere else during the school day.
“Well, there are times that teachers… they either have, you know, family illness, they’re ill, which is not great for them to be in the classroom, right? We’re trying to not spread germs and all that, but also have times where we need to be able to send them on professional development or for your high school teachers, there’s times where they need to be on a field trip with a certain group of kids, but then they have other kids that are left… behind that aren’t on that field trip,” Miller said. “And, you know, that’s an educational experience and we need to provide, you know, support for them so that they can take their students and have those experiences.”
Starkey said substitute teachers are critical to keep schools continuing when the teacher is not there. She said it is important for a community to have strong schools and make sure that kids are always learning. Taylor also said that substitute teachers are important, as she said they are the support system that schools have to have to keep running. She said substitute teachers were important in filling in the gaps when teachers were sick during the COVID-19 pandemic, and that is still true today.
“So, it really is a matter of having someone come in there who is capable of keeping the kids going,” Taylor said. “But without people willing to be substitute teachers and come into the school and, you know, potentially, you know, be exposed to the flu and whatnot because it’s going around in the school or whatever, then if there weren’t people willing to come in and do that, the school would have to shut down because the teachers wouldn’t be able to be there and it would hurt the community because then the kids are home and then it causes more work for the parents because then the parents have to figure out what to do with the kids because they are home [be]cause school shut down [be]cause everybody was out sick.”
How to get involved
Cox said last year, the substitute fill rate was about 75%, which meant some classrooms were going unwatched or another staff member had to watch that class. She said people can help with recruiting substitutes through spreading the word, as she said 80% of their substitutes come from word of mouth and letting people know.
“We also have our ‘refer a friend’ program, which you don’t have to be employed by ESS to sign up for, but you can find it through ess.com,” Cox said. “For every successful referral that you would send us, you would be sent a $100 gift card. That has shown a lot of success and that is an uncapped limit, but we got a lot of people that get gift cards from there.”
According to Cox, people can apply to substitute teach through ess.com if they are interested. Anyone is eligible to apply as long as they have a clean criminal history, no hits on a Department of Child Services background check and a high school diploma, Cox said.
“… the schools are very careful about who they let in. Even if you go in and visit, like say your child has a birthday party, they run your ID and run a small background check on you just to enter the building,” Cox said. “So, we have that same level of security with our substitutes with the criminal and the DCS background check as well as you have to obtain a permit to substitute teach. We do have a reimbursement program for the background check though.”
To contact Cox about substitute teaching or ESS, reach out to her email at AsCox@ESS.com or call 765-655-6998.
