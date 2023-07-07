Students graduating in the spring of 2024 and who wish to apply for the 2024 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program may now register for an orientation.
The Cass County Community Foundation has set up orientation dates and times. Students who wish to apply for the scholarship must attend a mandatory orientation for instructions and application materials.
Orientation times are Monday, July 17 at 3 p.m.; Tuesday, July 18 at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.; Wednesday, July 19 at noon; Friday, July 21 at 10 a.m.; and Monday, July 24 at 4 p.m.
This program is open to seniors who are Cass County residents and who are high school seniors in 2023-2024 and will have graduated by the end of June 2024 with a diploma from an accredited Indiana high school; who will pursue a full-time baccalaureate course of study at an accredited public or private college or university in Indiana; who have a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher on an un-weighted 4.0 scale and score 1100 or more on the SAT or 24 on the ACT.
Students must call and register for a date and time. All orientations will be held at the Cass County Community Foundation office at 729 E. Market St.
Deadlines for all other donor-established scholarships administered through the CCCF will be announced in the fall after school resumes and announced as soon as available to give students graduating in 2024 ample time to apply. Please refer to the CCCF website, www.casscountycf.org and Facebook page for updates or call the office at 574-722-2200.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.