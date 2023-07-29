School Supply Giveaway
Trinity Episcopal Church, located at the corner of Seventh and Market streets, will hold its annual school supply giveaway from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today. Free school supplies will be available for all ages, including backpacks. There will also be free hot dogs, free popcorn, and free drinks. Families are welcome to come and enjoy a positive start to a new school year.
Abbie Thomas to play Black Dog
The Black Dog, 116 S. Sixth St., Logansport, will host independent singer-songwriter Abbie Thomas for a performance open to the public at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5. Thomas blends pop melodies and soulful vocals to create music with hints of R&B, jazz and blues. Thomas’ performance includes original songs and covers of such artists as Carol King, Norah Jones, and Lauryn Hill. The Crawfordsville native and current Goshen resident “Fireflies” video which streams on Spotify, You Tube and ITunes and has garnered more than 100,000 plays. Catered food available to purchase. Seats and tables can be reserved. More information can be found on the Black Dog Coffee and Black Dog Gifts face book pages or at 574-722-4133. Learn more about Thomas at abbiethomasmusic.com.
Cass Bereavement Group
The Cass County Bereavement Group will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Saint Charles room at the All Saints Catholic Church, 112 E. Market St. The meeting is for anyone who has lost a loved one. For any questions, call Patty Duschene at 574-753-3483 or 574-702-3060.
Civic Players holding auditions
Civic Players of Logansport will be holding auditions for the third installment of the Lottie and Bernice Show, “Livin’ Large” at 1115 Erie Ave., Logansport, from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, August 4 and from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, August 5. The play follows grumpy grannies Lottie and Bernice on new adventures in a sequel to “Regrets Only!” and “Get Off My Cabbage!” Performances are Oct. 20-22. For more information, please visit the Civic Players of Logansport website at civicplayersoflogansport.weebly.com.
Logansport school bands to perform
The Logansport Community School Corporation band department will be performing two concerts at the end of summer break. The Middle School & Junior High Bands will present a summer concert 7 p.m. Wednesday in McHale Performing Arts Center. Featured performers will be the sixth grade Beginning Band, the Summer Junior High School Band and the Summer Jazz Band. The LHS Marching Berry Band will present its 2023 marching preview show at 6 p.m. Thursday in Logansport Memorial Hospital Stadium. Admission is free for both events. In the event of inclement weather, the LHS Band will perform in McHale Performing Arts Center.
Food Finders Truck
The Food Finders Truck will be at Calvary Presbyterian Church, at Spencer and Seventh streets, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, August 4. Drive-through only.
Life Gate rummage sale
Life Gate Church, 831 Burlington Ave., will hold an indoor rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday. Items on Saturday will be half priced. Proceeds from the sale will fund the children’s ministry at Life Gate.
Legion to host karaoke
The American Legion, 828 Burlington Ave., Logansport, will host CRC Karaoke with Rodney and Chuck Ervin from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, August 5. The event is open to the public and offers snacks, raffles, and more. There will be a $3 cover charge. Call 574-753-8620 for more information.
Fulton Fun Day, road closings
Fulton Fun Day Festival is once again packed with events and activities for the entire family, and will be held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, August 5. The Fulton Liberty Lions Club is hosting the festivities and wants to bring recognition to the Fulton Branch Library with a theme of Our Library – Our Town – Our History: A 100+ years Journey. The Lions Club hosts its traditional porkburgers stand downtown prior to the noon parade and after by the library. All other events are at Liberty Township Park, 301 E. Aitken St. Visit www.facebook.com/FultonLions/ for a full schedule of events and additional information. Heading into Fulton, SR 25 will close for the parade at about 11:45 a.m. and travelers are instructed to follow the detour signs. The parade ends at about 12:45 p.m.
Doggy Days pool party
Logansport Parks & Recreation Department is hosting its Doggy Days of Summer Pool Party from noon to 1 p.m. at the Muehlhausen Aquatic Center on Sunday, August 6. The public is invited to participate in this end-of-summer activity by pre-registering at logansportparks.com. The pre-registration cost is $5.00 per dog, or $10 the day of the event. Questions can be directed to recreation director Kara Yax at 574-753-6969 or via e-mail at parksadministrator@cityoflogansport.org.
Sub Tavern benefit ride
The Sub Tavern, 808 Bates St., Logansport, is hosting an Overdose Awareness Ride in memory of Corey Costello with events starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 12. A $20 driver fee includes a t-shirt and meal. Additional riders are $5. Sign in is at 10 a.m. with kickstands up at noon. Cornhole tournament begins at 1 p.m. with registration starting at 12:30 p.m. Food will be served at 4 p.m. (meat provided; bring your own sides) and an auction begins at 5 p.m. The band Scarecrowe will perform from 8 to 11 p.m.
Walton library story time, LEGO club
Walton & Tipton Township Public Library, 110 N. Main St., will resume story time at the library at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, August 15 and Wednesday, August 16. The book will be “The Day the Crayons Quit” with participants making their favorite color crayon. Also starting up again will be the LEGO club with a kick-off party at 4 p.m. August 16. At 11:15 a.m. Aug. 22 and 23, the book will be “Sunny Day” with participants making a sun craft using sunglasses. At 11:15 a.m. Aug. 29 and 30, the book will be “Splat the Cat: I Scream for Ice Cream” with participants making paper ice cream cones. For more information, call the library at 574-626-2234.
Deer creek spaghetti dinner
Deer Creek Community Center is hosting a spaghetti supper from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 26. Sppaghetti will be served with meat sauce and meatballs, salad, bread, desserts and drinks. There will also be a bake sale. Freewill donations accepted with proceeds to go toward ongoing expenses. Dine or carryout available.
Class of 1962 lunch
The Class of 1962 will hold its monthly lunch at 1 p.m. at the Westside Diner, 1120 W. Market St., on Thursday, August 24. The Class of 1962 will meet at this location and time on the fourth Thursday of the month through October.
Princess Tea Party in Walton
The Walton & Tipton Township Public Library, 110 N. Main St., will host the Princess Tea Party at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 26, in the Community Room. The Cass County 4-H Fair Queen and her court will be at the library to read a book and have craft time. Participants will enjoy tea time with snacks and be able to have their pictures taken with Miss Cass County Finley Hettinger and her court. For more information, call the library at 574-626-2234.
Church of Christ free lunch
The Church of Christ (2347 Burlington Ave.) will host a free lunch from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on August 24. The menu will include sloppy joes, veggies, beanie weenies and desserts. For more information call 574-753-8552.
Class of 1962 lunch
The Class of 1962 will hold its monthly lunch at 1 p.m. at the Westside Diner, 1120 W. Market St., on Thursday, Sept. 28. The Class of 1962 will meet at this location and time on the fourth Thursday of the month through October.
Ongoing grief share seminar
Grief recovery seminar and support group meets at Faith Community Fellowship from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through October 13. The church is located at 1007 17th St. Cost is $22, which includes a workbook. For more information, call Deb Rhodes at 574-721-4652 or register at www.griefshare.org.
Class of 1962 lunch
The Class of 1962 will hold its monthly lunch at 1 p.m. at the Westside Diner, 1120 W. Market St., on Thursday, Oct. 26. This is the final Class of 1962 lunch of 2023.
