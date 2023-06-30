Pork chop dinner
Twelve Mile Community Building Board will sponsor a free-will donation pork chop dinner from 4:30-7 p.m. today at the Twelve Mile Community Building, 7913 Indiana State Road 16. The menu will include pork chops and pork burgers, roasted potatoes, green beans, desert and drinks. All proceeds will go toward paving the parking lot at the community building.
Open mic poetry night
The Poetry Society of Indiana will have an open mic event at 6:30 p.m. today at Black Dog Coffee. Poets in the Logansport area are encouraged to come out and share your poetry.
Walton Library holiday hours
The Walton & Tipton Township Public Library, 110 N. Main St., Walton, will be closed Saturday through Tuesday in honor of Independence Day. It will re-open with Coffee Group at 8 a.m. Wednesday with Logansport attorney Phillip Stephenson presenting on estate planning, powers of attorney and Medicaid information. The library will open with regular hours at 9 a.m.
Deer Creek breakfast
Deer Creek Presbyterian Church, 4450 N. State Road 29, Deer Creek, will host a community breakfast from 7-10 a.m. Saturday. Food served includes biscuits and gravy, waffles, sausage and bacon, eggs, hash browns, coffee cake and rolls, fruit, coffee, milk and juice. Freewill offering for community outreach projects. Handicap accessible and carryout available.
Pioneer garden workshop
Pioneer students involved in Future Farmers of America will present a free workshop focused on container gardening from 4:30 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday. July 5. The workshop is free and all materials will be provided, including instructions for plant care and recipes. The workshop will take place at Pioneer Junior/ Senior High School (417 S. Chicago St.) by the garden on the south side of the building past the baseball field.
Cass Bereavement Group
The Cass County Bereavement Group will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Saint Charles room at the All Saints Catholic Church, 112 E. Market St. The meeting is for anyone who has lost a loved one. For any questions, call Patty Duschene at 574-753-3483 or 574-702-3060.
LMH seeks vendors for fair
Logansport Memorial Hospital is seeking vendors for its Community Resource Fair, planned for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 9 at Riverside Park. The event provides education, navigation and direct access to the healthcare and social services resources available to residents in Cass County and across north-central Indiana. The hospital invites local organizations and vendors for the free event. Food trucks are also welcome to participate and offer food for purchase to event attendees. Call 574-753-1573 for vendor registration forms. Forms must be completed by July 7.
Civic Players summer musical
The Civic Players of Logansport will present the jukebox musical “Rock of Ages” at the Logansport State Theater July 7-9 (317 E. Market). Set in the 1980s, the musical features music from Bon Jovi, Pat Benatar, Twisted Sister and more. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. on July 7 and 8 and a matinee beginning at 2:30 p.m. on July 9. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at civicplayersoflogansport.weebly.com. and at the door the day of the show.
Life Gate breakfast
Life Gate Church, 831 Burlington Ave., Logansport, will host a benefit breakfast in the community from 7 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 8. All proceeds from this breakfast will go toward assisting a medical expense in our community. All are welcome. The menu includes biscuits and gravy, three kinds of waffles, scrambled eggs, hash browns, bacon, sausage, coffee cake, milk, coffee, and orange juice. A free will offering will be collected.
Deer Creek Cruise-In
Deer Creek Presbyterian Church, 4450 N. State Road 29, Deer Creek, is hosting its ninth annual Cruise-In from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 8. Free event will feature music and activities for all ages. Burgers, hot dogs, snack, desserts and drinks will be sold with proceeds going to outreach projects. Dash plaques will be given to the first 50 visitors.
Loss of spouse grief support
For those who have lost a spouse, Faith Community Fellowship, 1007 17th St., is offering a one-night session of grief share from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 11. Cost is $5 which includes a workbook. A 13-week session will follow starting Tuesday, July 18 for anyone who is grieving the loss of a loved one. Cost is $22 which includes a workbook. Register at www.griefshare.org or contact Deb Rhodes at 574-721-4652 for registration or information.
LHS Class of ‘53
The 70th Logansport Class of 1953 reunion will take place from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on July 14 at the Elk’s Lodge #66 (1100 N. 3rd St.). To RSVP call 574-737-7986 and leave your name, phone number and how many will be attending.
Pioneer garden workshop
Pioneer students involved in Future Farmers of America will present a free workshop focused on container gardening from 6:30 to 7 p.m. on July 19. The workshop is free and all materials will be provided, including instructions for plant care and recipes. The workshop will take place at Pioneer Junior/ Senior High School (417 S. Chicago St.) by the garden on the south side of the building past the baseball field.
Walton drug education program
Walton-Tipton Public Library, 110 N. Main St., Walton, will host the The Not in My Room trailer from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 22. The trailer is an interactive, walk-through, educational display to show possible signs of substance abuse in adolescents. A presentation begins at 11 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.