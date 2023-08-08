Logansport, IN (46947)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 81F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.