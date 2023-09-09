The following tickets were recently paid in full at the Cass County Clerk’s office. Issue dates vary.
Speeding: Kristopher Coomer, 44, Royal Center, Sept. 5; Nididi Nwokocha, 38, Lafayette, Sept. 5; Librada Hernandez Ramirez, 61, Logansport, Sept. 5; Cody Hinkle, 30, Burnettsville, Sept. 5; Tyler Monroe, 30, Logansport, Sept. 5; Bayardo Lazo, 28, Dearborn (Mich.), Sept. 6; Mohammad Rahman, 55, Centennial (Colo.), Sept. 6; Ashley Peterson, 30, Buffalo, Sept. 7.
Other: Nicolas Gazpar, 16, Logansport, improper headlights, Sept. 5; John Renelus, 26, Logansport, learners permit violation, Sept. 5; Ceveus Ronice, 38, Logansport, failure to use safety belt, Sept. 5; Jared Carter, 26, Rochester, failure to use safety belt, Sept. 6; Brenda Denny, 53, Walton, operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility, Sept. 6; Mary Klein, 20, Merrillville, operating with expired plates, Sept. 7.
