The following marriage licenses were recently issued by the Cass County Clerk’s Office:
Sept. 1: Braxton Robert Young, 25, Logansport, and Emma Nicole Woodward, 22, Logansport.
Sept. 1: Kristin Colleen Jones, 40, Logansport, and Christopher Alan Pense, 35, Logansport.
Sept. 1: Troy D. Roush, 50, Lucerne, and Sara E. Winget, 43, Lucerne.
Sept. 1: Jaclyn Janet Osborne, 44, Logansport, and Scott A. Korrecky, 54, Logansport.
Sept. 5; Julie Ann Truman, 44, Logansport, and Alyise Deann Schackelford, 26, Logansport.
Sept. 5: Haven Ann Landis, 26, Logansport, and Dakota Colton Campbell, 25, Logansport.
Sept. 6: Benjamin Lee Ennis II, 52, Galveston, and Carrie Renee Ennis, 46, Galveston.
Sept. 7: Shania Danielle Hartmann, 25, Royal Center, and Quinn Allen McGovern, 26, Royal Center.
Sept. 7: Shaheem F. Thompson, 27, Logansport, and Teresita De Jesus Miranda Saucedo, 36, Logansport.
Sept. 7: Nichole Courtney Miller, 31, Logansport, and Benito Bibian, 30, Logansport.
