Monday

CASS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS will meet at 1 p.m. in the Commissioners Hearing Room.

CASS COUNTY REDEVELOPMENT COMMISSION will meet at 2 p.m. in the Commissioners Hearing Room on the second floor of the Cass County Government Building, 200 Court Park.

LOGANSPORT BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS will meet at 5 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, third floor of the City Building.

June 21

CASS COUNTY SHERIFF’S MERIT BOARD will meet at 4 p.m. at the Cass County Jail, 100 Court Park, in Room 200.

LOGANSPORT BOARD OF PUBLIC WORKS & SAFETY will meet at 9:30 a.m. in the City Council Chambers, third floor of the City Building.

LOGANSPORT ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE COMMISSION will meet at 1 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, third floor of the City Building.

June 26

CASS COUNTY BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS will meet at 6 p.m. in the Commissioners Hearing Room on the second floor of the Cass County Government Building, 200 Court Park.

June 28

WALTON BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS will meet at 7 p.m. at the Walton Town Hall, 100 S. Depot St.

LOGANSPORT BOARD OF PUBLIC WORKS & SAFETY will meet at 9:30 a.m. in the City Council Chambers, third floor of the City Building.

July 3

LOGANSPORT CITY COUNCIL will meet at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, third floor of the City Building.

July 5

CASS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS will meet at 1 p.m. in the Commissioners Hearing Room.

CASS COUNTY DRAINAGE BOARD will meet at 1:45 p.m. in the Commissioners Hearing Room on the second floor of the Cass County Government Building, 200 Court Park.

WALTON PLANNING COMMISSION to meet at 6 p.m. at the Walton Town Hall, 100 S. Depot St.

CASS COUNTY FIRE DISTRICT will meet at 5:30 p.m. at Cass County Fire District 1 Station, 1444 Holland St.

LOGANSPORT BOARD OF PUBLIC WORKS & SAFETY will meet at 9:30 a.m. in the City Council Chambers, third floor of the City Building.

July 11

CASS COUNTY PLAN COMMISSION will meet at 8:30 a.m. in the Commissioners Hearing Room on the second floor of the Cass County Government Building, 200 Court Park.

WALTON LIBRARY BOARD OF TRUSTEES to meet at 6 p.m. at the library, 110 N. Main St.

August 8

WALTON LIBRARY BOARD OF TRUSTEES to meet at 6 p.m. at the library, 110 N. Main St.

September 12

WALTON LIBRARY BOARD OF TRUSTEES to meet at 6 p.m. at the library, 110 N. Main St.

October 10

WALTON LIBRARY BOARD OF TRUSTEES to meet at 6 p.m. at the library, 110 N. Main St.

November 14

WALTON LIBRARY BOARD OF TRUSTEES to meet at 6 p.m. at the library, 110 N. Main St.

December 12

WALTON LIBRARY BOARD OF TRUSTEES to meet at 6 p.m. at the library, 110 N. Main St.

