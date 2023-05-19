Logansport, IN (46947)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to cloudy skies and rain during the afternoon. High around 80F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Light rain early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Low around 45F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.