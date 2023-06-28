League of Women Voters
The League of Women Voters will host a town hall focused on how property taxes work in Cass County at 6:30 p.m. today at the Logansport-Cass County Public Library. The property tax and assessment process are a collaboration between Cathy Isaacs (Assessor), Daphne Slusser (treasurer), Cheryl Alcorn (auditor) and Beth Liming (recorder).
Port-A-Pit chicken dinner
A Nelson’s Port-A-Pit Chicken Dinner will be held in the parking lot of St. James Ev. Lutheran Church at the corner of 10th and Spear streets from 4 to 7 p.m. or until sold out on Wednesday. Carryout only. Dinners of 1/2 chicken and Pit-Taters are $14 or 1/2 chicken only is $10. Presale tickets are available from St. James members. This is a fund-raiser for the 175th Anniversary Celebration of St. James to be held the weekend of October 13-15, 2023. For more information, contact the church office at 574-753-4227.
William Paca hosts dinner
The William Paca Lodge #2366 will host its monthly spaghetti dinner night on from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday. The dinner includes all-you-can eat spaghetti, two meatballs, salad and garlic bread. The cost is $10 and will be dine-in or carryout. Call in orders for carryout can be made from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday. All carryout orders should be called in to 574-722-9822, and orders can be picked up between 3 and 6 p.m. Thursday. The event is open to the public.
Pork chop dinner
Twelve Mile Community Building Board will sponsor a free-will donation pork chop dinner from 4:30 until 7 p.m. on Friday at the Twelve Mile Community Building (7913 IN-16). The menu will include pork chops and pork burgers, roasted potatoes, green beans, desert, and drinks. All proceeds will go towards paving the parking lot at the community building.
Open mic poetry night
The Poetry Society of Indiana will be having an open mic event at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Black Dog Coffee. Poets in the Logansport area are encouraged to come out and share your poetry.
Walton Library holiday hours
The Walton & Tipton Township Public Library at 110 N. Main St., Walton, will be closed from Saturday, July 1 through Tuesday, July 4 in honor of Independence Day. It will re-open with Coffee Group at 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 5 with Logansport attorney Phillip Stephenson presenting on Estate Planning, Powers of Attorney, and Medicaid information. The library will open with regular hours at 9 a.m.
Swinging Bridge lighting
Veterans Memorial Swinging Bridge Centennial Celebration will be held from 4 to 10 p.m. Monday, July 3 at Winamac Town Park, 262 E. Old State Road 14. Food vendors will be open for the entirety of the event and local bands will play until the ceremony and dedication at 7:30 p.m. which features dignitary proclamations, recognition of POW and Gold Star Families, a salute to veterans and a patriotic medley by Culver’s Naval Band. Bands will resume playing at 8:30 p.m. with the illumination of the 100-year-old Veterans Memorial Swinging Bridge at 10 p.m.
Deer Creek breakfast
Deer Creek Presbyterian Church, 4450 North State Road 29, Deer Creek, will host a community breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. Saturday, July 1. Food served includes biscuits and gravy, waffles, sausage and bacon, eggs, hash browns, coffee cake and rolls, fruit, coffee milk and juice. Freewill offering for community outreach projects. Handicap accessible and carryout available.
Walton Fourth of July
Activities begin at 8 a.m. with the Walton Independence Day 5K run. The Lewis Cass band hosts Dan’s Fish Fry from 4-7 p.m. at the Walton Christian Church, 101 W. Bishop. Lewis Cass Band Boosters will host an elephant ears booth at the church from 4-7:30 p.m. The day ends with a fireworks show set for approximately 10 p.m. Those who want to view the fireworks may do so in the west parking lot of Lewis Cass Junior-Senior High School. The show will be put on by The Hoosier Fireworks Guy (John Phillips) and will contain more than 700 shells.
Cass Bereavement Group
The Cass County Bereavement Group will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5 in the Saint Charles room at the All Saints Catholic Church, 112 E. Market St. The meeting is for anyone who has lost a loved one. For any questions, call Patty Duschene at 574-753-3483 or 574-702-3060.
LMH seeks vendors for fair
Logansport Memorial Hospital is seeking vendors for its Community Resource Fair, planned for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, September 9 at Riverside Park. The event provides education, navigation, and direct access to the healthcare and social services resources available to residents in Cass County and across north-central Indiana. The hospital invites local organizations and vendors for the free event. Food trucks are also welcome to participate and offer food for purchase to event attendees. Call 574-753-1573 for vendor registration forms. Forms must be completed by Friday, July 7.
Life Gate breakfast
Life Gate Church, 831 Burlington Ave., Logansport, will host a benefit breakfast in the community from 7 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 8. All proceeds from this breakfast will go toward assisting a medical expense in our community. All are welcome. The menu includes biscuits and gravy, three kinds of waffles, scrambled eggs, hash browns, bacon, sausage, coffee cake, milk, coffee, and orange juice. A free will offering will be collected.
Deer Creek Cruise-In
Deer Creek Presbyterian Church, 4450 N. State Road 29, Deer Creek, is hosting its ninth annual Cruise-In from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 8. Free event will feature music and activities for all ages. Burgers, hot dogs, snack, desserts and drinks will be sold with proceeds going to outreach projects. Dash plaques will be given to the first 50 visitors.
Loss of spouse grief support
For those who have lost a spouse, Faith Community Fellowship, 1007 17th St., is offering a one-night session of grief share from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 11. Cost is $5 which includes a workbook. A 13-week session will follow starting Tuesday, July 18 for anyone who is grieving the loss of a loved one. Cost is $22 which includes a workbook. Register at www.griefshare.org or contact Deb Rhodes at 574-721-4652 for registration or information.
LHS Class of ‘53
The 70th Logansport Class of 1953 reunion will take place from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on July 14 at the Elk’s Lodge #66 (1100 N. 3rd St.). To RSVP call 574-737-7986 and leave your name, phone number and how many will be attending.
Walton drug education program
Walton-Tipton Public Library, 110 N. Main St., Walton, will host the The Not in My Room trailer from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 22. The trailer is an interactive, walk-through, educational display to show possible signs of substance abuse in adolescents. A presentation begins at 11 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.