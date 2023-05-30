Talking Books at Black Dog
The next Talking Books program at the Black Dog, 116 S. Sixth St., Logansport, is set for 6:30 p.m. today. Black Dog’s Jan Newton will review West with Giraffes by Linda Rundgren, a rousing road trip novel inspired by true events during the lingering days of the Depression. It’s the story of two giraffes who survive an Atlantic crossing in a hurricane and a precarious cross country journey to their new home at the San Diego Zoo. The book is available at the Logansport Library and for purchase on Amazon. For more information, call 574-722-4133 or visit Black Dog Gifts and Black Dog Coffee Facebook pages.
State Road 218 to close
Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Milestone Contractors LP will close State Road 218 between C.R. 50 E. and C.R. 200 E. in Cass County on or after Thursday.
State Road 218 will be closed through late September for a bridge replacement over Rock Creek. Motorists should seek an alternate route. The official detour will follow State Road 29 and U.S. 35.
Deer Creek breakfast
Deer Creek Presbyterian, 4450 North State Road 29, is hosting First Saturday breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. June 3. Serving biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, hash browns, coffee cakes, waffles made to order, coffee, orange juice and milk. Proceeds from freewill donations will be going to Luke and Deanna Osburn and family. They lost everything in a fire on Burlington Avenue in Logansport.
LMH to close East Lobby Lab
The Medical Office Building East Lab at Logansport Memorial Hospital will be closed Monday, June 5 through Friday, June 9 due to an unforeseen staffing shortage. Patients will be directed to the Lobby Lab in Suite 120, first floor of the hospital. Hours for the Lobby Lab will be adjusted for June 5 through June 9 to 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturday, June 10 from 7 a.m. to noon. The Medical Office Building East Lab and Lobby Lab will resume normal hours on Monday, June 12.
Dan’s Fish and Chicken
Star City United Methodist Church, 2347 E. Main St., Star City, is hosting Dan’s Fish and Chicken from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 15. Tickets are $12 and includes fish, chicken, or both; applesauce, coleslaw and cookies. The meal will be drive-thru only.
Pressure canning class
Purdue Extension Master Home Food Preservation instructor Jane Horner will teach the basics of pressure canning through education and a hands-on workshop from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 17 at the Cass County fairgrounds, 2281 E. 125 N., Logansport. Participants will prepare and process a recipe to take home. Participants will also receive instructions on how to pressure can and resources. The cost of the workshop is $30 and the class size is limited to eight. Register at cvent.me/319y9Z by June 9. For more information, contact Jane Horner at horner8@purdue.edu or 574-753-7750.
Church of the Nazarene concert
First Church of the Nazarene, 109 W. Clinton St., is hosting a concert with musical guests The Foresters at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, June 18. Everyone is welcome.
Vacation Bible School
First Church of the Nazarene, 109 W. Clinton St., is hosting a vacation bible school Monday, June 19 through Friday, June 23. The theme of the week is “Steller: Shine Jesus’ Light.” The weeknight hours are 6 to 8 p.m. and a program is 10:30 a.m. Sunday, June 25, School is open to any child age 3 through sixth grade. Call 574-753-7960 for more information.
Open mic poetry night
The Poetry Society of Indiana will be having an open mic event at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 30 at Black Dog Coffee. Poets in the Logansport area are encouraged to come out and share your poetry.
