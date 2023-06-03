The following building permits were issued the week ending Saturday, June 3, by the Cass County Planning Department and Logansport Building Department.
Deanna Ricci, Wheatland Avenue, windows, $17,000; Trinity Church, Market Street, external repairs, $15,420; Ron and Mary Nell Smith Family Farm, East 800 North, Twelve Mile, antenna improvements, $15,000; Greenbush 64 LLC, East Broadway Street, external renovations, $11,000; Wiline Gustave, State Street, windows, $9,416.70; Adan and Ofelia Banuelos, Lafayette Drive, addition, $5,000; Kelly and Patricia Robertson, Royal Center Pike, interior repairs, $4,000; Jorge Franco, State Street, roofing, $3,000; J. Chad and Tavia Smith, Stadium place, fences, $2,000.
