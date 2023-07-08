The following building permits were issued the week ending Saturday, July 8, by the Cass County Planning Department and Logansport Building Department.
C & W Holdings LLC, Mall Road, reroofing, $39,950; Kayla Lowry, Silver Street, roofing, $19,147; Michael Anderson, Michigan Avenue, exterior renovations, $14,500; Rachel Domingo Mendoza, Maplewood, interior repairs, $6,000; Vince and Reva Snay, Wheatland Avenue, roofing, $1,780; J David LLC, Eighth Street, reroofing porch, $1,000; Araceli Valencia, Wheatland Avenue, exterior renovation, $600.
