The following building permits were issued the week ending Saturday, August 19, by the Cass County Planning Department and Logansport Building Department.
Corey and Brenda Patty, attached garage, North 925 West, $40,000; Jamie Goodyear, West Broadway, plumbing upgrade, $12,870; Jamie Goodyear, Day Street, siding, $12,559; Ricardo Rodriguez, Linden Avenue, roofing, $10,000; Francisco Chavez, Dewey Street, roofing, $9,900; Lonnie Strunk, Sunset Drive, siding, $5,300; Juan Hernandez, Sherman Street, addition, $5,000; Constantino Garcia, North Street, siding, $3,000; Bruce Pursch, Sherman Street, siding, $2,898; Jesus Rincone, 19th Street, siding, $1,000; Tim Walker, Clinton Street, roofing, $600; Maximo Gutierrez, North Street, siding, $500; Randall Gard, Seventh Street, siding, $200.
