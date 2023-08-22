Fulton County Choral Club
The Fulton County Choral Club will be starting its 2023-2024 singing season soon. Interested parties may contact director Joyce Jones at 574-223-6393 or president Linda Wade at 574-835-6604 for further information. Currently the club has 23 ladies and participates in the State Melody Makers of Indiana. The club is currently planning a Christmas program for 2023 and will begin weekly Monday night practices in September.
United Way seeks volunteers
United Way of Cass County is looking for volunteers for the 16th annual Live United Day on Friday, September 8. This one day of action brings together hundreds of volunteers throughout Cass County. Volunteers must be pre-registered and registrations are due by August 28th. Contact Karli Armstrong at 753-3533, karmstrong@unitedwayofcasscounty.org, or visit our website unitedwayofcasscounty.org/live-united-day to get registered or for more information.
Walton Library story time
Walton & Tipton Township Public Library, 110 N. Main St., will resume story time at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. The book will be “Sunny Day” with participants making a sun craft using sunglasses. At 11:15 a.m. Aug. 29 and 30, the book will be “Splat the Cat: I Scream for Ice Cream” with participants making paper ice cream cones. For more information, call the library at 574-626-2234.
Class of 1962 lunch
The Class of 1962 will hold its monthly lunch at 1 p.m. at the Westside Diner, 1120 W. Market St., on Thursday. The Class of 1962 will meet at this location and time on the fourth Thursday of the month through October.
Church of Christ lunch
The Church of Christ, 2347 Burlington Ave., will host a free lunch from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Thursday. The meal will include sloppy joes, veggies, beanie weenies and desserts. For more information call 574-753-8552.
Legion to host pickers
The American Legion,828 Burlington Ave., will host the Parlor of Pickers from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday. The event is open to the public and will include snacks, raffles and more. For more information call 574-753-8620.
American Legion/ VFW picnic
The American Legion and VFW will host a picnic from 1 until 10 p.m. on Saturday, August 26. The meal will include hotdogs and hamburgers, pulled pork sandwiches, pork loins and will begin at 5 p.m. Four on the Floor will perform from 6-10 p.m. A cornhole tournament will begin at 1 p.m. and costs $10 per player. A Euchre tournament will take take place at 3 p.m. and costs $5 per player. There will be a Bounce house and Horse Shoes. The event is open to members of both organizations and will take place at 828 Burlington Ave.
Princess Tea Party in Walton
The Walton & Tipton Township Public Library, 110 N. Main St., will host the Princess Tea Party at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 26, in the Community Room. The Cass County 4-H Fair Queen and her court will be at the library to read a book and have craft time. Participants will enjoy tea time with snacks and be able to have their pictures taken with Miss Cass County Finley Hettinger and her court. For more information, call the library at 574-626-2234.
Doug Anderson performance
Anderson, Ind. native Doug Anderson will perform at 6 p.m. at the Center Community of Faith Church in Galveston, 1475 E. 1125 S., on Sunday, August 27. Anderson is a Grammy Award nominated musician and has won 14 Dove awards, including country song and country album of the year. He is also the winner of six Singing News Awards and the winner of the Absolute Gospel Award for male vocalist. Refreshments will be served following the concert in the fellowship hall. A free will offering will be taken.
LHS Class of 1958 and ‘59 reunion
The Logansport High School Class of 1958 and 1959 will hold a joint reunion beginning at noon Tuesday, August 29 at Silver Lake Restaurant (2430 E. Market St.).
William Paca Lodge dinner
The William Paca Lodge #2366 will host its monthly spaghetti dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, August 31. The dinner includes all-you-can eat spaghetti, two meatballs, salad and garlic bread. The cost is $10 and will be dine-in or carryout. Call-in orders accepted from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 30 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday. All carryout orders should be called in to 574-722-9822, and can be picked up between 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday. The event is open to the public.
Deer Creek breakfast
Deer Creek Presbyterian Church, 4450 N. State Road 29, Deer Creek, is hosting a breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. Saturday, September 2. Menu includes biscuits and gravy, waffles, sausage, bacon, eggs, hash browns, fruit, coffee, milk and juice. Handicap accessible and carryout available. Freewill offering to benefit community outreach programs.
Cass County to test voting
The Cass County Election Board will conduct a public test of the electronic voting system at 10 a.m., Friday, September 8 in the Voter Registration Office on the fourth floor of the Cass County Government Building. The test is open to the public. The Cass County Election Board will meet immediately following the test.
Cass County Pancake Day
The 57th annual Cass County Pancake Day will take place from 7 until 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Cass County 4-H Fairgrounds, 2281 E. County Rd 125 N. Breakfast will include all you can eat pancakes with a fresh sausage patty and beverage included. Costs are $6 for adults, $4 for children ages 6-12 and free from children under 5. During the breakfast, attendees will have the opportunity to meet local Logansport Cass County Chamber of Commerce members and learn about their businesses. Breakfast sponsors include Martin’s, Tyson, Scooter’s Coffee and Logansport Savings Bank.
New Waverly breakfast
New Waverly Community Church is hosting a breakfast from 7 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, September 9. Menu includes scrambled eggs, sausage patties, french toast, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, oatmeal, juice and coffee. Freewill offering with proceeds going to local missions.
CCHS hosts author
The Cass County Museum will host Settlers and Immigrants: An evening with author Michael Stajduhar at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15. The presentation will kick off promotion of our new Settlers and Immigrants exhibit coming to the Jerolaman Long Home Museum in Spring 2024.
Entrepreneur roundtable discussion
Black Dog Coffee, 116 S. 6th St., will host a business roundtable discussion beginning at 6 p.m. on Sept. 21. The roundtable discussion will offer beginning business owners and seasoned entrepreneurs opportunities to connect, share insights and learn from each other’s experiences. The discussion will be moderated by MatchBOX Coworking Studio Champion Alyssa Irvin, owner of Plant Therapy LLC, and Lita Rouser, business advisor at the Indiana Small Business Development Center. To learn more visit www.facebook.com/events/595026972802480/?ti=ls.
Cass County Republican meeting
The Cass County Republican Fall Fun-raiser is Sunday, September 24 at Logansport Country Club, 20 Cedar Island. Appetizers served at 5 p.m. with dinner at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $30. Contact Barrie McClain at 574-870-4683 for more information.
River Bluff Fun Run and Walk
The annual River Bluff Fun Run and Walk, sponsored by the Logansport Memorial Hospital Foundation, will be hosted on Oct. 7. The event will start on the River Bluff Trail on Michigan Avenue. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the Celebration of Breast Cancer Survivors will start at 8:45 a.m.. The Fun Run and Walk will begin at 9 a.m. and will last until 10 a.m. Registration forms are available at the hospital or can be found online at the hospital’s website. For more information, contact Kaitlyn Shidler at her email kshidler@logansportmemorial.org or at her phone number (574)753-1573.
Ongoing grief share seminar
Grief recovery seminar and support group meets at Faith Community Fellowship from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through October 13. The church is located at 1007 17th St. Cost is $22, which includes a workbook. For more information, call Deb Rhodes at 574-721-4652 or register at www.griefshare.org.
Santa at Jerolaman Long
Santa Claus will visit from 1 until 4 p.m. at the Jerolaman Long Home Museum and Cabin, 1004 E. Market St, on Dec. 2. Pictures will be taken in the parlor and candy canes will be provided.
