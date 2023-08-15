Library story time, LEGO club
Walton & Tipton Township Public Library, 110 N. Main St., will resume story time at the library at 11:15 a.m. today and Wednesday. The book will be “The Day the Crayons Quit” with participants making their favorite color crayon. Also starting up again will be the LEGO club with a kick-off party at 4 p.m. today.
Logansport HS open house
Logansport High School is hosting its open house from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. The event begins with a short introductory session at the McHale Performing Arts Center. Following this, attendees, including students and parents, will have the opportunity to explore the school’s classrooms and engage with teachers and staff.
League of Women Voters meet
The Cass County League of Women Voters is inviting current and new members to their meeting to discuss past and future league business. The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Logansport-Cass County Library.
William Paca Lodge Meeting
The Italian/American/William Paca Lodge is holding a meeting on at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the lodge. The meeting will have discussions on multiple topics and all members are invited. Food and drinks will be provided. RSVP to Sam Tocco at 765-919-9216.
Shrine Club hosts dinner
The Logansport Shrine Club will host a dinner from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Shrine Club, 415 High St. Rd. The Meal includes a 14 oz. ribeye dinner for $26 or a smoked pork chop dinner for $12 ($!6 for two chops). The Brandt Carmichael Band will perform from 5 until 8 p.m. All events are open to the public.
Bob Moore organ recital
Organist Robert Moore will perform an organ recital at 4 p.m. on Friday at the former Baptist Temple, 700 E. Broadway. The event will feature a newly commissioned work by local composer Ian Hook titled “Settings on Divinium Mysterium.” The event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.
Dan’s Fish Fry in Walton
Walton Christian Church, 103 Bishop St., will host Dan’s Fish Fry from 4 until 7 p.m. on Saturday. Menu includes baked beans, coleslaw, ice cream sundaes and all you can eat fish and tenderloin. Cost in $12 per person. Children under 5 eat free. Dine in and carry out available. All proceeds to go the weekday religious education program.
Psi Iota Xi Sorority mum sale
The Psi Iota Xi Sorority is hosting its mum sale, featuring a 9-inch potted garden mums from Galema’s Greenhouse in West Lafayette. The price is $10 per pot with a choice of color: red, bronze, yellow, pink, white and purple. They may be viewed at www.galemas.com. All orders due to any member by August 22. Flowers will be delivered September 8 to 3225 E. Broadway and can be picked up from 1 to 5 p.m. Raffle tickets for a porch or lawn welcome board, which displays gift cards valued at approximately $350. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5.The drawing will be at 5 p.m. September 8 at the flower pickup location. For more information, call Barb Hanlon at 574-753-2962.
Class of 1962 lunch
The Class of 1962 will hold its monthly lunch at 1 p.m. at the Westside Diner, 1120 W. Market St., on Thursday, August 24. The Class of 1962 will meet at this location and time on the fourth Thursday of the month through October.
Church of Christ lunch
The Church of Christ, 2347 Burlington Ave., will host a free lunch from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Thursday, August 24. The meal will include sloppy joes, veggies, beanie weenies and desserts. For more information call 574-753-8552.
Harp and organ recital
Harpist Julia Jones and organist Robert Moore will perform a harp-organ recital at 4 p.m. on Aug. 25 at the former Baptist Temple, 700 E. Broadway. The performance will be in memory of Olivia Katherine Brown, the harpist’s granddaughter, who was murdered in Indianapolis this past May. It will feature a newly commissioned work by local composer Ian Hook titled “The Gift of Love” for harp and organ. The event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.
Healthy Kids Day seeks sponsors
Healthy Kids Day, presented by the YMCA and Stand Up Cass County, is currently seeking sponsors. Those interested in being a sponsor may have a table at the event to hand out information if they have an accompanying activity for children. Those interested in being a sponsor or learning more may contact Nikki Malott at nikki@ysainc.org. Healthy Kids Day runs from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 26 at Riverside Park, 1208 Riverside Dr.
Deer creek spaghetti dinner
Deer Creek Community Center is hosting a spaghetti supper from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 26. Spaghetti will be served with meat sauce and meatballs, salad, bread, desserts and drinks. There will also be a bake sale. Freewill donations accepted with proceeds to go toward ongoing expenses. Dine or carryout available.
Princess Tea Party in Walton
The Walton & Tipton Township Public Library, 110 N. Main St., will host the Princess Tea Party at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 26, in the Community Room. The Cass County 4-H Fair Queen and her court will be at the library to read a book and have craft time. Participants will enjoy tea time with snacks and be able to have their pictures taken with Miss Cass County Finley Hettinger and her court. For more information, call the library at 574-626-2234.
LHS Class of 1958 and ‘59 reunion
The Logansport High School Class of 1958 and 1959 will hold a joint reunion beginning at 12: p.m. on Tuesday, August 29 at Silver Lake Restaurant (2430 E. Market St.).
American Legion/ VFW picnic
The American Legion and VFW will host a picnic from 1 until 10 p.m. on August 26. The meal will include hotdogs and hamburgers, pulled pork sandwiches, pork loins and will begin at 5 p.m. Four on the Floor will perform from 6-10 p.m. A cornhole tournament will begin at 1 p.m. and costs $10 per player. A Euchre tournament will take take place at 3 p.m. and costs $5 per player. There will be a Bounce house and Horse Shoes. The event is open to members of both organizations and will take place at 828 Burlington Ave.
United Way seeks volunteers
United Way of Cass County is looking for volunteers for the 16th annual Live United Day on Friday, Sept. 8th. This one day of action brings together hundreds of volunteers throughout Cass County. Volunteers must be pre-registered and registrations are due by August 28th. Contact Karli Armstrong at 753-3533, karmstrong@unitedwayofcasscounty.org, or visit our website unitedwayofcasscounty.org/live-united-day to get registered or for more information.
Cass County Pancake Day
The 57th annual Cass County Pancake Day will take place from 7 until 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Cass County 4-H Fairgrounds, 2281 E. County Rd 125 N. Breakfast will include all you can eat pancakes with a fresh sausage patty and beverage included. Costs are $6 for adults, $4 for children ages 6-12 and free from children under 5.
During the breakfast, attendees will have the opportunity to meet local Logansport Cass County Chamber of Commerce members and learn about their businesses. Breakfast sponsors include Martin’s, Tyson, Scooter’s Coffee and Logansport Savings Bank.
CCHS hosts author
The Cass County Museum will host Settlers and Immigrants: An evening with author Michael Stajduhar at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15. The presentation will kick off promotion of our new Settlers and Immigrants exhibit coming to the Jerolaman Long Home Museum in Spring 2024.
Entrepreneur roundtable discussion
Black Dog Coffee (116 S. 6th St.) will host a business roundtable discussion beginning at 6 p.m. on Sept. 21. The roundtable discussion will offer beginning business owners and seasoned entrepreneurs opportunities to connect, share insights and learn from each other’s experiences. Participants will learn about classes and training opportunities available to business owners and start-ups and identify specific strategies to help with specific challenges. The discussion will be moderated by MatchBOX Coworking Studio Champion Alyssa Irvin, owner of Plant Therapy LLC, and Lita Rouser, business advisor at the Indiana Small Business Development Center. To learn more and show interest in attending visit https://www.facebook.com/events/595026972802480/?ti=ls.
Class of 1962 lunch
The Class of 1962 will hold its monthly lunch at 1 p.m. at the Westside Diner, 1120 W. Market St., on Thursday, Sept. 28. The Class of 1962 will meet at this location and time on the fourth Thursday of the month through October.
River Bluff Fun Run and Walk
The annual River Bluff Fun Run and Walk, sponsored by the Logansport Memorial Hospital Foundation, will be hosted on Oct. 7. The event will start on the River Bluff Trail on Michigan Avenue. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the Celebration of Breast Cancer Survivors will start at 8:45 a.m.. The Fun Run and Walk will begin at 9 a.m. and will last until 10 a.m. Registration forms are available at the hospital or can be found online at the hospital’s website. For more information, contact Kaitlyn Shidler at her email kshidler@logansportmemorial.org or at her phone number (574)753-1573.
Ongoing grief share seminar
Grief recovery seminar and support group meets at Faith Community Fellowship from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through October 13. The church is located at 1007 17th St. Cost is $22, which includes a workbook. For more information, call Deb Rhodes at 574-721-4652 or register at www.griefshare.org.
Class of 1962 lunch
The Class of 1962 will hold its monthly lunch at 1 p.m. at the Westside Diner, 1120 W. Market St., on Thursday, Oct. 26. This is the final Class of 1962 lunch of 2023.
Santa at Jerolaman Long
Santa Claus will visit from 1 until 4 p.m. at the Jerolaman Long Home Museum and Cabin, 1004 E. Market St, on Dec. 2. Pictures will be taken in the parlor and candy canes will be provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.