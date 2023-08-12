The following tickets were recently paid in full at the Cass County Clerk’s office. Issue dates vary.
Speeding: Chaitanya Baireddy, 30, Farmington Hills (Mich.), August 4; Oscar Martinez, 22, Logansport, August 4; Oscar Sevilla, 54, Logansport, August 7; Jeffrey Davis, 23, Anderson, August 8; Jerry Barker, 32, Sheridan, August 9; Richard Garwood, 55, Fort Wayne, August 9; Ronald Landers, 20, Walton, August 9; Taylor Whitworth, 19, Peru, August 9; Stephen Schwering, 61, Logansport, August 10.
Other: Stephanie Rowe, 35, Logansport, failure to use safety belt, August 9; Juan Berrones, 52, Watseka (Ill.), federal motor carrier safety regulation, August 10; Estefano Francois, 32, Indianapolis, operating a vehicle with a false plate, August 10; Christopher Landis, 53, Peru, failure to use safety belt, August 10.
