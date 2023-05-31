State Road 218 to close
Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Milestone Contractors LP will close State Road 218 between C.R. 50 E. and C.R. 200 E. in Cass County on or after Thursday.
State Road 218 will be closed through late September for a bridge replacement over Rock Creek. Motorists should seek an alternate route. The official detour will follow State Road 29 and U.S. 35.
LMS UMC hosts dinner
The Logansport Main Street United Methodist Church, 19 E. Main St., is having a benefit spaghetti supper themed "Love for Lily" from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. It is freewill donation for dine in and $10 for drive up and carryout. All proceeds will go to help with expenses due to a car wreck, hospitalization, and funeral for the baby of Lily Kochell and Paxton Thomas. Any questions contact Eloise Sanders 765-438-6189.
Deer Creek breakfast
Deer Creek Presbyterian, 4450 North State Road 29, is hosting First Saturday breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. Serving biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, hash browns, coffee cakes, waffles made to order, coffee, orange juice and milk. Proceeds from freewill donations will be going to Luke and Deanna Osburn and family. They lost everything in a fire on Burlington Avenue in Logansport.
LMH to close East Lobby Lab
The Medical Office Building East Lab at Logansport Memorial Hospital will be closed Monday, June 5 through Friday, June 9 due to an unforeseen staffing shortage. Patients will be directed to the Lobby Lab in Suite 120, first floor of the hospital. Hours for the Lobby Lab will be adjusted for June 5 through June 9 to 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturday, June 10 from 7 a.m. to noon. The Medical Office Building East Lab and Lobby Lab will resume normal hours on Monday, June 12.
Dan's Fish and Chicken
Star City United Methodist Church, 2347 E. Main St., Star City, is hosting Dan's Fish and Chicken from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 15. Tickets are $12 and includes fish, chicken, or both; applesauce, coleslaw and cookies. The meal will be drive-thru only.
Pressure canning class
Purdue Extension Master Home Food Preservation instructor Jane Horner will teach the basics of pressure canning through education and a hands-on workshop from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 17 at the Cass County fairgrounds, 2281 E. 125 N., Logansport. Participants will prepare and process a recipe to take home. Participants will also receive instructions on how to pressure can and resources. The cost of the workshop is $30 and the class size is limited to eight. Register at cvent.me/319y9Z by June 9. For more information, contact Jane Horner at horner8@purdue.edu or 574-753-7750.
Church of the Nazarene concert
First Church of the Nazarene, 109 W. Clinton St., is hosting a concert with musical guests The Foresters at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, June 18. Everyone is welcome.
Vacation Bible School
First Church of the Nazarene, 109 W. Clinton St., is hosting a vacation bible school Monday, June 19 through Friday, June 23. The theme of the week is "Steller: Shine Jesus' Light." The weeknight hours are 6 to 8 p.m. and a program is 10:30 a.m. Sunday, June 25, School is open to any child age 3 through sixth grade. Call 574-753-7960 for more information.
Open mic poetry night
The Poetry Society of Indiana will be having an open mic event at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 30 at Black Dog Coffee. Poets in the Logansport area are encouraged to come out and share your poetry.
Swinging Bridge lighting, dedication
Veterans Memorial Swinging Bridge Centennial Celebration will be held from 4 to 10 p.m. at Winamac Town Park, 262 E. Old State Road 14. Food vendors will be open for the entirety of the event and local bands will play until the ceremony and dedication at 7:30 p.m. which features dignitary proclamations, recognition of POW and Gold Star Families, a salute to veterans and a patriotic medley by Culver’s Naval Band. Bands will resume playing at 8:30 p.m. with the illumination of the 100-year-old Veterans Memorial Swinging Bridge at 10 p.m.
