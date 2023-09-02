The following tickets were recently paid in full at the Cass County Clerk’s office. Issue dates vary.
Speeding: Shaun Henderson-Vigil, 62, Fulton, August 25; Matthew Peterson, 37, Logansport, August 25; Zachary Richey, 25, Fort Wayne, August 25; S. Nay Tun, 18, Fort Wayne, August 25; Logan Anderson, 18, Walton, August 28; Stephen Baker , 30, Logansport, August 28; Lonnie Beebout, 44, Logansport, August 28; James Grenda, 29, Grosse Pointe (Mich.), August 28; Alisha Hankins, 33, Peru, August 28; Anthony Hazard, 22, Reinholds (Pa.), August 28; Joshua McDougle, 26, Galveston, August 28; Kain Coomer, 26, Argos, August 29; Milo Brubaker, 20, Camden, August 29; Dawson Santos, 18, Indianapolis, August 30; Jacob Lippner, 41, Knox, August 31.
Other: Matthew Peterson, 37, Logansport, following too closely, August 25; Zachary Richey, 25, Fort Wayne, driving while suspended, August 25; Jonas Barrony, 40, Logansport, disregard lighted signal, August 28; Michael Callens, 64, Fort Wayne, violation of load limitations, August 28; Alexander Lopez Ortiz, 19, Logansport, following too closely, August 30.
