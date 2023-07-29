Wedding bands
J. Kyle Keener

The following marriage licenses were recently issued by the Cass County Clerk’s Office:

July 21: Matthew David Calisto and Makinsey Erin Long.

July 21: Scott Michael Turner and Cassandra Diane Lamb.

July 21: Lisa Marie Collins and Jessica Lynn Gregory.

July 24: Matthew James Ingles Jr. and Hayley Mae Hooker-Gunion.

July 24: Logan Hus and Alison Senesac.

July 27: Betania Guadalupe Lopez Fuentes and David Eriberto Rodas.

July 27: Corrina Jane Mackey and Dakota Storm Downs.

