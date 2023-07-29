The following marriage licenses were recently issued by the Cass County Clerk’s Office:
July 21: Matthew David Calisto and Makinsey Erin Long.
July 21: Scott Michael Turner and Cassandra Diane Lamb.
July 21: Lisa Marie Collins and Jessica Lynn Gregory.
July 24: Matthew James Ingles Jr. and Hayley Mae Hooker-Gunion.
July 24: Logan Hus and Alison Senesac.
July 27: Betania Guadalupe Lopez Fuentes and David Eriberto Rodas.
July 27: Corrina Jane Mackey and Dakota Storm Downs.
