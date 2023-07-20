Health insurance enrollment fair
Those without health insurance or who have recently lost Medicaid coverage are invited to a health insurance enrollment fair from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday in the main lobby at Logansport Memorial Hospital. Certified insurance navigators can help answer questions and figure out what coverage is needed. Interpreters are available for communication needs during the process. The hospital asks attendees to bring a driver’s license, state ID or birth certificate. Those without can bring a piece of mail with name and address, ot refugees can bring their paperwork. A proof of income (bank statement or pay stub) within the last 30 days is also required. For questions call the financial counselor’s office at 574-753-1371.
Amateur Radio Club event
The Cass County Amateur Radio Club is marking the 70th year of its existence with its members operating a special radio station at the Huston Park pavilion in Logansport at 10 a.m. Saturday and continuing all day. Members will attempt to contact as many other ham radios as possible over the air. Everyone is invited to stop by to watch and learn more.
Team Trivia Contest
St. James Lutheran Church (Ninth and Spear St.) will host The Team Trivia Contest with registration beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. The trivia event offers eight categories of questions. Each category will have 10 questions. Teams may have 2-8 members and the entry fee for each team is $200. Teams may register by called the St. James church office at 574-753-4227 in the morning. Teams should park in the St. James parking lot at 10th and Spear and enter the registration area through the glass Spear Street Doors. The fundraiser is part of the St. James 175th anniversary celebration. Paul Gerni will host the event.
Walton drug education program
Walton-Tipton Public Library, 110 N. Main St., Walton, will host the The Not in My Room trailer from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. The trailer is an interactive, walk-through, educational display to show possible signs of substance abuse in adolescents. A presentation begins at 11 a.m.
Talking Books at Black Dog
The Black Dog, 116 S. Sixth St., Logansport, presents Talking Books with Jan Newton at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The topic is the American Revolution as told by Walter Bornman in his best-selling book, “American Spring.” The book follows the road to Lexington and Concord which turned into the road to Revolution. For more information, call 574-722-4133 or check out the Black Dog and Black Dog Gifts Facebook pages.
William Paca spaghetti dinner
The William Paca Lodge #2366 will host its monthly spaghetti dinner night from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 27. The dinner includes all-you-can eat spaghetti, two meatballs, salad and garlic bread. The cost is $10 for dine-in or carryout. The lodge accepts call-in orders for carry out from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 26 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday. All carryout orders must be called in to 574-722-9822 and can be picked up between 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday. The event is open to the public.
Junior Civic Theater
The Logansport Junior Civic Theater will present a double bill of “Winnie the Pooh” and “The Sound of Music” July 28-30. “Winnie the Pooh” will begin at 6 p.m. Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29, and “The Sound of Music” will follow at 7:30 p.m. On Sunday, July 30, “Winnie the Pooh” begins at 2:30 and “The Sound of Music” begins at 4 p.m. Tickets to “Winnie the Pooh” are $6 and tickets for “The Sound of Music” are $10. Tickets for both shows can be purchased as a bundle for just $12. The performances will take place at the McHale Performing Arts Center (One Berry Ln.).
Legion hosting Parlor of Pickers
The American Legion, 828 Burlington Ave., Logansport, will host the Parlor of Pickers from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 28. Open to the public to enjoy or pick along with the band. There will be snacks, raffles and more. Call 574-753-8620 for more information.
School Supply Giveaway
Trinity Episcopal Church, located at the corner of Seventh and Market streets, will hold its annual school supply giveaway from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 29. Free school supplies will be available for all ages, including backpacks. There will also be free hot dogs, free popcorn, and free drinks. Families are welcome to come and enjoy a positive start to a new school year.
Food Finders Truck
The Food Finders Truck will be at Calvary Presbyterian Church, at Spencer and Seventh streets, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, August 4. Drive-through only.
22nd edition of Fulton Fun Day
Fulton Fun Day Festival is once again packed with events and activities for the entire family, and will be held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, August 5. The Fulton Liberty Lions Club is hosting the festivities and wants to bring recognition to the Fulton Branch Library with a theme of Our Library – Our Town – Our History: A 100+ years Journey. The Lions Club hosts its traditional porkburgers stand downtown prior to the noon parade and after by the library. All other events are at Liberty Township Park, 301 E. Aitken St. Visit www.facebook.com/FultonLions/ for a full schedule of events and additional information.
Doggy Days pool party
Logansport Parks & Recreation Department is hosting their annual Doggy Days of Summer Pool Party from noon until 1 p.m. at the Muehlhausen Aquatic Center on Sunday, August 6th. The public is invited to participate in this end-of-summer activity by pre-registering at logansportparks.com. The pre-registration cost is $5.00 per dog, or $10 the day of the event. Participants must provide proof of their pet’s current rabies vaccination to the Parks Department prior to the event via email, USPS or walk-in at the Parks Department Office (1701 Dividend Dr.). Questions can be directed to Recreation Director Kara Yax at 574-753-6969 or via e-mail at parksadministrator@cityoflogansport.org.
