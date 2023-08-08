The annual River Bluff Fun Run and Walk, sponsored by the Logansport Memorial Hospital Foundation, will be hosted on Oct. 7, according to a press release.
The event promotes breast cancer awareness and will raise funds for the benefit of local Cass County women through the Foundation’s Breast Screening Fund. All revenue from the event is used to provide free screening mammograms to uninsured and underinsured women in Logansport and Cass County.
Teams can be built of family members, friends and more to participate in the event. Registration and shirt fees are $15 for an individual sizes X-Small through X-Large and $20 for sizes 2X to 4X. Those 12 and under participate free but will only receive a shirt with paid registration. To guarantee a shirt, the press release says to be registered by 5 p.m. on Sept. 15, and shirts will be available for pick up the week of Oct. 2 or can be picked up the day of.
The event will start on the River Bluff Trail on Michigan Avenue. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the Celebration of Breast Cancer Survivors will start at 8:45 a.m.. The Fun Run and Walk will begin at 9 a.m. and will last until 10 a.m. Coffee will be donated as well by the Logansport Memorial Hospital.
Parking will be prohibited in the event area in the morning, and the press release encourages all participants to park at the Logansport Memorial Hospital and walk to the River Bluff Trail head. Registration forms are available at the hospital or can be found online at logansportmemorial.org. For more information, contact Kaitlyn Shidler at her email kshidler@logansportmemorial.org or at her phone number 574-753-1573.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.