LHS Class of ‘53 reunion
The 70th Logansport Class of 1953 reunion will take place from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Friday at the Elk’s Lodge #66 (1100 N. 3rd St.). To RSVP call 574-737-7986 and leave your name, phone number and how many will be attending.
Ramblin’ Fever Band performs
The American Legion, 828 Burlington Ave, will host the Ramblin’ Fever Band from 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturday. The performance is open to the public. Cover charge is $5 and will have raffles, snacks, and more. Call 574-753-8620 for more information.
New Beginnings hosting VBS
New Beginnings Church, 3025 Maplewood Drive, Logansport, is hosting Vacation Bible School July 16 through July 20. The classes run from 6-8 p.m. and are for children ages 4 through 12. Register online at newbeginningschurch.myanswers.com/keepers-of-the-kingdom/.
Pioneer garden workshop
Pioneer students involved in Future Farmers of America will present a free workshop focused on container gardening from 6:30 to 7 p.m. on July 19. The workshop is free and all materials will be provided, including instructions for plant care and recipes. The workshop will take place at Pioneer Junior/ Senior High School (417 S. Chicago St.) by the garden on the south side of the building past the baseball field.
Walton drug education program
Walton-Tipton Public Library, 110 N. Main St., Walton, will host the The Not in My Room trailer from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 22. The trailer is an interactive, walk-through, educational display to show possible signs of substance abuse in adolescents. A presentation begins at 11 a.m.
William Paca spaghetti dinner
The William Paca Lodge #2366 will host its monthly spaghetti dinner night from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 27. The dinner includes all-you-can eat spaghetti, two meatballs, salad and garlic bread. The cost is $10 for dine-in or carryout. The lodge accepts call-in orders for carry out from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 26 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday. All carryout orders must be called in to 574-722-9822 and can be picked up between 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday. The event is open to the public.
School Supply Giveaway
Trinity Episcopal Church, located at the corner of Seventh and Market streets, will hold its annual school supply giveaway from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 29. Free school supplies will be available for all ages, including backpacks. There will also be free hot dogs, free popcorn, and free drinks. Families are welcome to come and enjoy a positive start to a new school year.
Food Finders Truck
The Food Finders Truck will be at Calvary Presbyterian Church, at Spencer and Seventh streets, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, August 4. Drive-through only.
22nd edition of Fulton Fun Day
Fulton Fun Day Festival is once again packed with events and activities for the entire family, and will be held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, August 5. The Fulton Liberty Lions Club is hosting the festivities and wants to bring recognition to the Fulton Branch Library with a theme of Our Library – Our Town – Our History: A 100+ years Journey. The Lions Club hosts its traditional porkburgers stand downtown prior to the noon parade and after by the library. All other events are at Liberty Township Park, 301 E. Aitken St. Visit www.facebook.com/FultonLions/ for a full schedule of events and additional information.
