Clearing the way
The following building permits were issued the week ending Saturday, May 27, by the Cass County Planning Department and Logansport Building Department.

Jan Alberico, W. Wabash Avenue, exterior renovations, $14,500; Jerald and Barbara Ann Hall, 23rd Street, tear off and reroof, $9,970; Kenneth and Theressia, Hanna Street, windows, $5,000; HLG Realty LLC, George Street, driveway, patio and deck repairs, $800; Claudio Pirrello, Shaw Avenue, exterior renovations, $200.

