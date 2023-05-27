The following building permits were issued the week ending Saturday, May 27, by the Cass County Planning Department and Logansport Building Department.
Jan Alberico, W. Wabash Avenue, exterior renovations, $14,500; Jerald and Barbara Ann Hall, 23rd Street, tear off and reroof, $9,970; Kenneth and Theressia, Hanna Street, windows, $5,000; HLG Realty LLC, George Street, driveway, patio and deck repairs, $800; Claudio Pirrello, Shaw Avenue, exterior renovations, $200.
