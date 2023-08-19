Wedding bands
J. Kyle Keener

The following marriage licenses were recently issued by the Cass County Clerk’s Office:

August 11: Thomas Christopher Willis, 56, New Waverly, and Jackie L. Foster Miss, 52, New Waverly.

August 11: Jared Austin Blickenstaff, 37, Royal Center, and Savannah Victoria Slleck, 27, Peru.

August 14: Kaila M. O'Neill, 41, Peru, and Kenneth Dean Hughes, 41, Peru.

August 15: Jasmine Mae Sullivan, 26, Logansport, and Adrian Gutierrez-Zamudio, 21, Logansport.

August 16: Iliana Lizeth Zuniga Lopez, 33, Logansport, and Cristian Gonzalez Figueroa, 26, Logansport.

August 17: Mackalin Louise Malone, 30, Logansport, and Brittany Labelle Roland, 29, Logansport

