The following marriage licenses were recently issued by the Cass County Clerk’s Office:
August 11: Thomas Christopher Willis, 56, New Waverly, and Jackie L. Foster Miss, 52, New Waverly.
August 11: Jared Austin Blickenstaff, 37, Royal Center, and Savannah Victoria Slleck, 27, Peru.
August 14: Kaila M. O'Neill, 41, Peru, and Kenneth Dean Hughes, 41, Peru.
August 15: Jasmine Mae Sullivan, 26, Logansport, and Adrian Gutierrez-Zamudio, 21, Logansport.
August 16: Iliana Lizeth Zuniga Lopez, 33, Logansport, and Cristian Gonzalez Figueroa, 26, Logansport.
August 17: Mackalin Louise Malone, 30, Logansport, and Brittany Labelle Roland, 29, Logansport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.