The following tickets were recently paid in full at the Cass County Clerk’s office. Issue dates vary.
Speeding: Amber Weaver, 36, Kokomo, July 24; Stephen Wheeldon, 25, Lafayette, July 24; Howard Moore, 44, Huntington, July 25; Jacob Garcia, 30, Logansport, July 26; Antonio Hernandez, 34, Logansport, July 26; Allison Follmer, 28, Chicago (Ill.), July 27; Bailey Barton, 20, Wildwood (Mo.), July 27; David Gatti, 29, Bloomfield Hills (Mich.), July 28; Fred Wagner III, 43, Martinsville, July 28.
Other: Kevin O. Flores Lara, 20, Logansport, operating a motor vehicle with a false plate, July 24; Lula Forker, 70, Royal Center, failure to use safety belt, July 24; Yvenai Faustin, 25, West Lafayette, operating with expired plates, July 25; Jordan Field, 30, Winamac, operating with expired plates, July 25; Steven Lamb, 70, Royal Center, violation of maximum weight restrictions, July 26.
