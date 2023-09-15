Clinton Township road closures
The intersection of County Road 325 Sough and 400 West is now open. Another road closure for utility line installation will begin Monday and last approximately four days. County Roads 300S and 400W will be closed from 325S to 375W.
Eyeglasses donations needed
The Cass County Area Retired Teachers Association is collecting eyeglasses people no longer use or need. Dr. Kathleen Shepler’s Office, 444 Mall Road, Suite 2, has a box to collect donations. The Lions Club picks them up and handles the distribution.
Twelve Mile hog roast
Twelve Mile Community Building, 7913 IN-16, Twelve Mile, is hosting a hog roast from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday. Freewill donation with all proceeds going toward paving the parking lot and extending the sidewalk for the comfort and safety of patrons.
Legion hosts Eel River Band
The American Legion, 828 Burlington Ave., will host the Eel River Band from 7 until 10 p.m. on Saturday. The event is open to the public and will include snacks, raffles and more. There is a $5 cover charge. For more information call 574-753-8620.
Life Gate Church breakfast
Life Gate Church, 831 Burlington Ave., will host a benefit breakfast from 7 until 10 a.m. on Saturday to assist Sharan and Chris Unger with medical expenses related to cancer treatments. for Sharan and Chris Unger from 7 to 10 a.m. The menu will include biscuits and gravy, three kinds of waffles, scrambled eggs, hash browns, bacon, sausage, coffee cake, milk, coffee
Anoka church breakfast
Anoka Community Church will host a community breakfast from 7:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday. On the menu is homemade biscuits, homemade sausage gravy, sausage, scrambled eggs, pancakes, french toast, orange juice, coffee and milk. Freewill donations with proceeds going to a church member to offset immigration expenses.
Lucerne Kids Day
The Harrison Township Fire Department,1421 W. Frushour St., will host the 12th Annual Lucerne Kids Day beginning at noon on Sunday. A carry in meal will be held at 2 p.m. Drinks and table service will be furnished.
WRE hosts pulled pork dinner
Weekday Religious Education is hosting a pulled pork dinner from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. (or until sold out) Wednesday at the McHale Complex at Riverside Park in Logansport. Dine-in and take-outs available. The menu includes pulled pork and a bun, a baked potato, coleslaw, a cookie, and a bottle of water. A children’s menu option includes a grilled hotdog with bun, potato chips, a cookie, and a bottle of water. All meals are provided on a donation basis. Proceeds help provide the WRE program to the third and fourth grade students at Caston, Lewis Cass, Pioneer, Columbia, Fairview, and Landis Elementary Schools. Contact Steve Farrer 574-702-3484 or Joyce Leach 574-870-1640 for more information.
Entrepreneur roundtable discussion
Black Dog Coffee, 116 S. 6th St., will host a business roundtable discussion beginning at 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 21. The discussion will be moderated by MatchBOX Coworking Studio Champion Alyssa Irvin, owner of Plant Therapy LLC, and Lita Rouser, business advisor at the Indiana Small Business Development Center. To learn more visit www.facebook.com/events/595026972802480/?ti=ls.
Miami Baptist hosts fish fry
The Miami Baptist Church, 1368 N. County Rd. 600 E., in Adamsboro, will host a Dan’s Fish Fry from 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22. The meal will include fish, tenderloin, baked beans, apple sauce and dessert. Carry out will be available. Tickets can be purchased from church members. Ticket prices are $11 for adults ($12 at the door) and $6 for children ages 5-12 ($& at the door). For more information call 574-753-0313.
Burnettsville Community Day
The 74th annual Burnettsville Community Day is Saturday, September 23. A Fireman Pancake Breakfast is from 6:30 to 10 a.m. at the Beehive, which is also hosting a car show from 8 a.m. to noon with awards at 1:15 p.m. An antique tractor show will be held on Railroad Street at 8:30 a.m. Hot dogs, chips, nachos, soda and water will be available for lunch at the Beehive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Rob’s Ham and Beans/Kettle Corn will start serving at 11 a.m. Parade will lineup at the park at 1:30 p.m. and start at 2 p.m. Dan’s Fish & Tenderloin Fry will be serving from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Beehive. Meals include french fries, coleslaw, dessert and a drink for $13. Kids ages 6 to 12 is $7, and five and younger is free. A raffle drawing will be held at 7:15 p.m.
Elks Lodge rib cook-off
Elks Lodge #66, 1100 N. 3rd St., will host a rib cook-off beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, September 23. Entry fee is $25. Ribs will be furnished. Stop by or call 574-753-3721 for more information.
Church hosts rummage sale
The annual rummage and bake sale at Main Street Community Church, 19 East Main St., will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22 and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 23. Saturday will be half price and $2 bag sale.
Cass County Republican meeting
The Cass County Republican Fall Fun-raiser is Sunday, September 24 at Logansport Country Club, 20 Cedar Island. Appetizers served at 5 p.m. with dinner at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $30. Contact Barrie McClain at 574-870-4683 for more information.
William Paca Lodge dinner
The William Paca Lodge #2366 will host its monthly spaghetti dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28. The dinner includes all-you-can eat spaghetti, two meatballs, salad and garlic bread. The cost is $10 and will be dine-in or carryout. Call in orders for carry out from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday. All carryout orders must be called in to 574-722-9822 and can be picked up between 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday. The event is open to the public.
Class of 1962 lunch
The Class of 1962 will hold its monthly lunch at 1 p.m. at the Westside Diner, 1120 W. Market St., on Thursday, Sept. 28. The Class of 1962 will meet at this location and time on the fourth Thursday of the month through October.
Church of the Nazarene carnival
First Church of the Nazarene will host a Community Carnival from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, September 30 at Family Life Center, 109 W. Clinton St. The event is free to the community and features a bounce house, games, candy, prizes and free food and drinks.
River Bluff Fun Run and Walk
The annual River Bluff Fun Run and Walk, sponsored by the Logansport Memorial Hospital Foundation, will be hosted on Oct. 7. The event will start on the River Bluff Trail on Michigan Avenue. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the Celebration of Breast Cancer Survivors will start at 8:45 a.m.. The Fun Run and Walk will begin at 9 a.m. and will last until 10 a.m. Registration forms are available at the hospital or can be found online at the hospital’s website. For more information, contact Kaitlyn Shidler at her email kshidler@logansportmemorial.org or at her phone number (574)753-1573.
LOW host town hall event
The League of Women Voters will host a public town hall from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 11 at the Logansport/Cass Library. The event will focus on the roles of township trustees in both the city and county government. Panel guests will be Commissioner Mike Deitrich, Eel Township Trustee Mark Strong and Noble Township Trustee Diann Sedam.
Ongoing grief share seminar
Grief recovery seminar and support group meets at Faith Community Fellowship from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through October 13. The church is located at 1007 17th St. Cost is $22, which includes a workbook. For more information, call Deb Rhodes at 574-721-4652 or register at www.griefshare.org.
Logansport sky watching event
The Logansport Parks and Recreation Department is hosting its first ever Howl at the Moon event from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, October 21 at Huston Park. Astronomer Forrest Hamilton will be on hand. Those with telescopes are encouraged to bring them and share with the public. If the sky is cloudy, the star gazing will not be held. No matter the sky conditions, guests may still enjoy a campfire, camp songs, marshmallows, and cider. Hayrides will be available. The event is free to the public and will include free goody bags for children in attendance, sponsored by Rochester Iron and Metal in Logansport.
Class of 1962 lunch
The Class of 1962 will hold its monthly lunch at 1 p.m. at the Westside Diner, 1120 W. Market St., on Thursday, Oct. 26. This is the final Class of 1962 lunch of 2023.
Fall craft show
The American Legion Ladies Auxiliary in Logansport is seeking vendors for their upcoming Fall Bazaar & Craft Show. The Fall Bazaar & Craft Show will take place from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18. Those interested in participating as a vendor may rent a table for $30 or a table with access to electricity for $35. Tables will be furnished. All types of items are welcome and reservations are encouraged to be made early. Vendor tables are on a first come-first serve basis. For more information or to make a reservation call 574-753-8620.
Santa at Jerolaman Long
Santa Claus will visit from 1 until 4 p.m. at the Jerolaman Long Home Museum and Cabin, 1004 E. Market St, on Dec. 2. Pictures will be taken in the parlor and candy canes will be provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.