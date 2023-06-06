Skywatching at library
The Logansport Cass County Public Library will host a summer reading event from 10 to 10:45 a.m. today. “Telescopes, Monthly NASA Skywatching Tips and Engaging STEM Activities” welcomes Forest Hamilton, a local astronomer and programmer for the Space Telescope Science Institute at the Johns Hopkins University in Maryland. Hamilton will be bringing a couple of his telescopes to the library. NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador Volunteer Pam Roller will give information for monthly NASA Skywatching Tips, and show the latest images from the James Webb Space Telescope.
LMH to close East Lobby Lab
The Medical Office Building East Lab at Logansport Memorial Hospital will be closed through Friday due to an unforeseen staffing shortage. Patients will be directed to the Lobby Lab in Suite 120, first floor of the hospital. Hours for the Lobby Lab will be adjusted through Friday to 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon. The Medical Office Building East Lab and Lobby Lab will resume normal hours on Monday, June 12.
Vacation Bible School
St. James Lutheran Church will hold a one-day VBS on Saturday, June 10. Registration is from 8:30 to 9 a.m. and pick-up time is 1:30 p.m. The theme is “Rainforest Adventures.” Children from preschool through sixth grade will play games, do crafts, learn about Rainforest animals, and enjoy learning a Bible lesson. A snack and lunch will be provided.
Vacation Bible School
Galveston First Baptist Church, U.S. 35 or St. Rd. 18 at 207 S. Sycamore St., invites all children ages 4 to 11 for Vacation Bible School. VBS will begin on Sunday, June 11 and run through Thursday, June 15. Each evening’s activities will begin at 5:30 p.m. with dinner being served each night for the children attending. The VBS program will begin at 6 p.m. and close at 8 p.m. There will be learning times, creative games, music education, themed crafts, and meeting new friends and reconnecting with old ones. Registration forms may be filled out online at galvestonFBC.org/events or at the church office. The program is free to all children. If you have any questions, please call the church office at 574-699-6243.
Dan’s Fish and Chicken
Star City United Methodist Church, 2347 E. Main St., Star City, is hosting Dan’s Fish and Chicken from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 15. Tickets are $12 and includes fish, chicken, or both; applesauce, coleslaw and cookies. The meal will be drive-thru only.
Pioneer Days golf cart parade
Participants are needed for the second annual Pioneer Days Golf Cart Parade, which takes place ay 8 p.m. Friday, June 16. Everyone who ha sa registered golf cart with the town of Royal Center is invited to join the parade lineup. Entries may be as fancy or plain as the owner would like. Prizes will be awarded. Call the town hall to sign up at 574-643-3771.
Pressure canning class
Purdue Extension Master Home Food Preservation instructor Jane Horner will teach the basics of pressure canning through education and a hands-on workshop from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 17 at the Cass County fairgrounds, 2281 E. 125 N., Logansport. Participants will prepare and process a recipe to take home. Participants will also receive instructions on how to pressure can and resources. The cost of the workshop is $30 and the class size is limited to eight. Register at cvent.me/319y9Z by June 9. For more information, contact Jane Horner at horner8@purdue.edu or 574-753-7750.
Miami County 4-H Fair
The Miami County 4-H Fair will take place June 18-24 at the Miami County Fairgrounds, 1029 West 200 N., Peru. The fair will be open from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, and then 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. the rest of the week. The fair will feature a variety of grandstand events, including a country music concert by Alex Miller, two-day truck and tractor pull, antique tractor pull, autocross, and fan-favorite demolition derby. The midway carnival rides and games will offer individual tickets as well as wristbands from 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. 4-H youth will compete in livestock competitions all week long, ending with Royal Showmanship competition on Friday night. Go to www.miamicounty4hfair.com for more information.
Church of the Nazarene concert
First Church of the Nazarene, 109 W. Clinton St., is hosting a concert with musical guests The Foresters at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, June 18. Everyone is welcome.
Free lunch
The Church of Christ, 2347 Burlington Ave., will host a free lunch from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on June 22. The meal will include lasagna, salad, rolls and desserts. For more information call 574-753-8552.
Vacation Bible School
First Church of the Nazarene, 109 W. Clinton St., is hosting a vacation bible school Monday, June 19 through Friday, June 23. The theme of the week is “Steller: Shine Jesus’ Light.” The weeknight hours are 6 to 8 p.m. and a program is 10:30 a.m. Sunday, June 25, School is open to any child age 3 through sixth grade. Call 574-753-7960 for more information.
Open mic poetry night
The Poetry Society of Indiana will be having an open mic event at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 30 at Black Dog Coffee. Poets in the Logansport area are encouraged to come out and share your poetry.
Swinging Bridge lighting, dedication
Veterans Memorial Swinging Bridge Centennial Celebration will be held from 4 to 10 p.m. at Winamac Town Park, 262 E. Old State Road 14. Food vendors will be open for the entirety of the event and local bands will play until the ceremony and dedication at 7:30 p.m. which features dignitary proclamations, recognition of POW and Gold Star Families, a salute to veterans and a patriotic medley by Culver’s Naval Band. Bands will resume playing at 8:30 p.m. with the illumination of the 100-year-old Veterans Memorial Swinging Bridge at 10 p.m.
LHS Class of ‘53
The 70th Logansport Class of 1953 reunion will take place from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on July 14 at the Elk’s Lodge #66 (1100 N. 3rd St.). To RSVP call 574-737-7986 and leave your name, phone number and how many will be attending.
