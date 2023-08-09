LOGO GOVERNMENT.jpg

Editor’s note: This calendar is subject to change. If you are a representative of a governing body, you may email meeting notices and agendas to ptnews@pharostribune.com.

Today

LOGANSPORT BOARD OF PUBLIC WORKS & SAFETY will meet at 9:30 a.m. in the City Council Chambers, third floor of the City Building.

LOGANSPORT PARKS BOARD will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, third floor of the City Building.

August 14

LOGANSPORT PLAN COMMISSION will meet at 4 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, third floor of the City Building.

August 16

CASS COUNTY SHERIFF’S MERIT BOARD will meet at 4 p.m. at the Cass County Jail, 100 Court Park, in Room 200.

LOGANSPORT BOARD OF PUBLIC WORKS & SAFETY will meet at 9:30 a.m. in the City Council Chambers, third floor of the City Building.

LOGANSPORT ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE COMMISSION will meet at 1 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, third floor of the City Building.

August 18

CASS COUNTY COUNCIL will meet at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Hearing Room on the second floor of the Cass County Government Building, 200 Court Park.

LOGANSPORT ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW COMMISSION will meet at 7:30 a.m. in the City Council Chambers, third floor of the City Building.

August 21

CASS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS will meet at 1 p.m. in the Commissioners Hearing Room.

CASS COUNTY REDEVELOPMENT COMMISSION will meet at 2 p.m. in the Commissioners Hearing Room on the second floor of the Cass County Government Building, 200 Court Park.

LOGANSPORT BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS will meet at 5 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, third floor of the City Building.

August 23

WALTON BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS will meet at 7 p.m. at the Walton Town Hall, 100 S. Depot St.

LOGANSPORT BOARD OF PUBLIC WORKS & SAFETY will meet at 9:30 a.m. in the City Council Chambers, third floor of the City Building.

August 28

CASS COUNTY BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS will meet at 6 p.m. in the Commissioners Hearing Room on the second floor of the Cass County Government Building, 200 Court Park.

August 30

LOGANSPORT BOARD OF PUBLIC WORKS & SAFETY will meet at 9:30 a.m. in the City Council Chambers, third floor of the City Building.

September 1

CASS COUNTY REDEVELOPMENT COMMISSION will meet at 2 p.m. in the Commissioners Hearing Room on the second floor of the Cass County Government Building, 200 Court Park.

LOGANSPORT ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW COMMISSION will meet at 7:30 a.m. in the City Council Chambers, third floor of the City Building.

LOGANSPORT MUNICIPAL BUILDING CORPORATION will meet at 2 p.m. in City Council Chambers on the third floor of the City Building.

September 12

WALTON LIBRARY BOARD OF TRUSTEES to meet at 6 p.m. at the library, 110 N. Main St.

October 10

WALTON LIBRARY BOARD OF TRUSTEES to meet at 6 p.m. at the library, 110 N. Main St.

November 14

WALTON LIBRARY BOARD OF TRUSTEES to meet at 6 p.m. at the library, 110 N. Main St.

December 12

WALTON LIBRARY BOARD OF TRUSTEES to meet at 6 p.m. at the library, 110 N. Main St.

