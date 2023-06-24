The following building permits were issued the week ending Saturday, June 24, by the Cass County Planning Department and Logansport Building Department.
Matthew C. Karnafel & Elizabeth A., Sadler Hill Road, new home, $230,000; Joseph J. Jones Rev Tr, Forest Drive, swimming pool installation, $100,000; Robin J. Reynolds, Tanguy Street, roof tearoff and reroof, $9,360; J David LLC, High Street, new roof installation, $6,774; Roy Zamora Jr. & Sheri, North Street, pool installation, $6,206; Laurel A. Marocco, Erie Avenue, tub cover up, $5,500; Jacob J. Clothier, West Miami Avenue, shed installation, $4,500; Jeffrey A. Parish & Karen J., South Hillcrest Drive, wood deck installation, $3,500; Carlos R. Leal & Maria G., East 350 Street, mini barn delivery, $3,400; Maria Lorenzo Tomas, West Wabash Avenue, reroof, $3,000; Adalberto Narvaez III, East Broadway, metal roof installation, $2,500; Carrie Lantz, Helm Street, roofing, $2,000; Mark Boucher & Cindy S., West Ottawa Street, tearing off roof, $1,500; Juan Y. Guerrero, 17th Street, roof replacement, $1,500; Candelaria A. Martinez Serrano, High Street, reroofing, $1,000; Elizabeth Vilchiz & Juanpablo Sanchez, East Market Street, window replacement, $900;
