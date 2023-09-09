The following building permits were issued the week ending Saturday, September 9, by the Cass County Planning Department and Logansport Building Department.
Brandon and Bridget Reed, East 1100 South (Galveston), pole barn, $80,000; Cass County Solid Waste Management District, Biddle Street, tear off and reroofing, $53,000; Ron Hatley, East CR 1100 South, second floor of home expansion, $30,000; Margarita Ana Dominguez, East Broadway, two car garage, $20,000; Obie R. Martin and Rebeca L., Kingsmill Drive, tear off and reroofing, $19,950; John Schwartz, Ottawa Street, new shed, $12,000; Flor Madrigal, 19th Street, roofing, $8,000; Sandra Harkin and Phillip G. Satterthwaite, West Market Street, tear off and reroofing, $8,000; Aaron J. Hayes and Lacey L., Meadlawn Avenue, metal shed, $7,000; Theressia Roland, Hanna Street, exterior renovations, $6,000; John Hastings, North Street, exterior renovation, $5,000; Phillip and Christine Scott, South CR 1000 East, shed installation, $3,000; Oliver Morales Santos, Cummings Street, fence installation, $3,000; Kevin L. Tatman, Day Street, exterior renovations, $2,500; Armando Cervantes, 15th Street, exterior renovations, $2,000; Maritza N. Camarena, Chicago Street, wood privacy fence, $1,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.