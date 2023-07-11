Loss of spouse grief support
For those who have lost a spouse, Faith Community Fellowship, 1007 17th St., is offering a one-night session of grief share from 6-8 p.m. today. Cost is $5 which includes a workbook. A 13-week session will follow starting Tuesday, July 18 for anyone who is grieving the loss of a loved one. Cost is $22 which includes a workbook. Register at www.griefshare.org or contact Deb Rhodes at 574-721-4652 for registration or information.
LHS Class of ‘53
The 70th Logansport Class of 1953 reunion will take place from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday at the Elk’s Lodge #66 (1100 N. 3rd St.). To RSVP call 574-737-7986 and leave your name, phone number and how many will be attending.
New Beginnings hosting VBS
New Beginnings Church, 3025 Maplewood Drive, Logansport, is hosting Vacation Bible School July 16 through July 20. The classes run from 6-8 p.m. and are for children ages 4 through 12. Register online at newbeginningschurch.myanswers.com/keepers-of-the-kingdom/.
Ramblin’ Fever Band performs
The American Legion, 828 Burlington Ave, will host the Ramblin’ Fever Band from 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturday. The performance is open to the public. Cover charge is $5 and will have raffles, snacks, and more. Call 574-753-8620 for more information.
Pioneer garden workshop
Pioneer students involved in Future Farmers of America will present a free workshop focused on container gardening from 6:30 to 7 p.m. on July 19. The workshop is free and all materials will be provided, including instructions for plant care and recipes. The workshop will take place at Pioneer Junior/ Senior High School (417 S. Chicago St.) by the garden on the south side of the building past the baseball field.
Walton drug education program
Walton-Tipton Public Library, 110 N. Main St., Walton, will host the The Not in My Room trailer from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 22. The trailer is an interactive, walk-through, educational display to show possible signs of substance abuse in adolescents. A presentation begins at 11 a.m.
Food Finders Truck
The Food Finders Truck will be at Calvary Presbyterian Church, at Spencer and Seventh streets, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, August 4. Drive-through only.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.