Editor’s note: This calendar is subject to change. If you are a representative of a governing body, you may email meeting notices and agendas to ptnews@pharostribune.com.
Monday
LOGANSPORT PLAN COMMISSION will meet at 4 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, third floor of the City Building.
Tuesday
LOGANSPORT TRAVEL AND TOURISM COMMISSION will meet at 9:30 a.m. in the City Council Chambers, third floor of the City Building.
LOGANSPORT COMPLETE STREETS will meet at 2:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, third floor of the City Building.
Wednesday
CASS COUNTY EMS BOARD will meet at 6 p.m. in the County Government Building, Bicentennial Room, 200 Court Park.
LOGANSPORT BOARD OF PUBLIC WORKS & SAFETY will meet at 9:30 a.m. in the City Council Chambers, third floor of the City Building.
LOGANSPORT PARKS BOARD will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, third floor of the City Building.
June 16
CASS COUNTY COUNCIL will meet at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Hearing Room on the second floor of the Cass County Government Building, 200 Court Park.
LOGANSPORT ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW COMMISSION will meet at 7:30 a.m. in the City Council Chambers, third floor of the City Building.
June 19
CASS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS will meet at 1 p.m. in the Commissioners Hearing Room.
CASS COUNTY REDEVELOPMENT COMMISSION will meet at 2 p.m. in the Commissioners Hearing Room on the second floor of the Cass County Government Building, 200 Court Park.
LOGANSPORT BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS will meet at 5 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, third floor of the City Building.
June 21
CASS COUNTY SHERIFF’S MERIT BOARD will meet at 4 p.m. at the Cass County Jail, 100 Court Park, in Room 200.
LOGANSPORT BOARD OF PUBLIC WORKS & SAFETY will meet at 9:30 a.m. in the City Council Chambers, third floor of the City Building.
LOGANSPORT ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE COMMISSION will meet at 1 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, third floor of the City Building.
June 26
CASS COUNTY BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS will meet at 6 p.m. in the Commissioners Hearing Room on the second floor of the Cass County Government Building, 200 Court Park.
June 28
WALTON BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS will meet at 7 p.m. at the Walton Town Hall, 100 S. Depot St.
LOGANSPORT BOARD OF PUBLIC WORKS & SAFETY will meet at 9:30 a.m. in the City Council Chambers, third floor of the City Building.
July 3
LOGANSPORT CITY COUNCIL will meet at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, third floor of the City Building.
July 5
CASS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS will meet at 1 p.m. in the Commissioners Hearing Room.
CASS COUNTY DRAINAGE BOARD will meet at 1:45 p.m. in the Commissioners Hearing Room on the second floor of the Cass County Government Building, 200 Court Park.
WALTON PLANNING COMMISSION to meet at 6 p.m. at the Walton Town Hall, 100 S. Depot St.
CASS COUNTY FIRE DISTRICT will meet at 5:30 p.m. at Cass County Fire District 1 Station, 1444 Holland St.
LOGANSPORT BOARD OF PUBLIC WORKS & SAFETY will meet at 9:30 a.m. in the City Council Chambers, third floor of the City Building.
July 11
CASS COUNTY PLAN COMMISSION will meet at 8:30 a.m. in the Commissioners Hearing Room on the second floor of the Cass County Government Building, 200 Court Park.
